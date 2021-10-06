Biden says he and China's President Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
President Biden told reporters Tuesday evening that he's spoken with China's President Xi Jinping after the Chinese government sent a record 145 fighter planes into the self-governing island’s air defense zone.

Why it matters: China's growing aggression toward Taiwan is drawing fresh concerns of a war in the region. Asked by a reporter Tuesday for a comment on the provocation, Biden said he had discussed the matter with Xi, per a pool report. "We agree, we will abide by the Taiwan agreement," Biden continued.

Between the lines: That's an apparent reference to a longstanding diplomatic understanding that the U.S. recognizes Beijing as the "sole legal government of China," without clarifying the United States position on Taiwan’s sovereignty, Bloomberg notes.

The bottom line: ""We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement," Biden said.

