Biden says hopes to get social spending bill done this year, will be close

(Corrects to say Biden saying getting bill done will be close, not that they were close)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he hoped he and lawmakers could reach agreement on his social spending and climate agenda this year.

"I hope so - it's going to be close," Biden told reporters before leaving the White House on a trip to visit Kentucky after deadly tornadoes this week.

(Corrects to say Biden saying getting bill done will be close, not that they were close)

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu)