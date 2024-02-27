Biden says the consequence of the U.S. not funding Ukraine is 'dire'
President Biden spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday before a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Biden said he hoped to discuss several issues with the leaders, including supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. Biden said the “need is urgent” and the consequence of U.S. inaction is “dire.”