Biden says there will be consequences over Haiti migrants' treatment

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccines at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday there would be repercussions for U.S. Border Patrol agents over their harsh treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern U.S. border, calling it an embarrassment to the nation.

Still, Biden added that he ultimately bears responsibility for the situation at the Texas border with Mexico amid an influx of thousands of Haitians that has drawn international attention after viral photos showing agents on horseback using reins against the migrants.

"Of course, I take responsibility. I'm president," he told reporters at the White House.

"I promise you those people will pay," he added of the agents. "It's simply not who we are."

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is scheduled to speak at a White House news briefing later on Friday, has launched an investigation over the issue.

Despite the widespread outrage stirred up by the border guard images, pressure is also growing on Biden to tighten the border.

Meanwhile, Mexico is urging Haitians at the border to give up and return to Mexico's frontier with Guatemala to request asylum.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Heather Timmons in Washington; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in attack on Richland jail guard was also charged in fatal Lee prison riot

    Here’s what we know about one of the detainees accused in the attack on two Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center guards.

  • 8-year-old getting off school bus hit by pickup — and driver flees, Virginia cops say

    The child had life-threatening injuries after the crash near the North Carolina border.

  • Wake DA faces families, criticism of police investigations at criminal justice forum

    A mother whose son was jailed in a fake drugs scheme asked the prosecutor why the Raleigh police officer in the case has not been punished.

  • Removals shrink migrant camp at Texas border

    A camp on the Texas border that had 14,000 migrants just days ago had about 4,000 on Thursday morning. (Sept. 23)

  • Warrant issued for Laundrie as search continues for him in Petito case

    Brian Laundrie remained missing Friday morning after the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant on Wednesday, related to Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabby Petito.

  • Mexico to use only Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on at-risk kids

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12-17, Mexico's deputy health minister said on Friday. Mexico is expanding its vaccine campaign to children with health issues like cancer, diabetes or cardiovascular disease that make them vulnerable to the virus. "We can only use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because it is the only one that has already been scientifically proven to be safe and effective in girls, boys and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a regular news conference.

  • Border Patrol suspends using agents on horseback amid outrage

    Amid outrage over images the White House said President Joe Biden found "horrible," the U.S. Border Patrol has temporarily stopped using agents on horseback against Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, Homeland Security officials said Thursday. Shortly afterward, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the decision to end the horse patrols in what critics said was offensively harsh treatment of the migrants. "We have taken very specific actions as it relates to the horrific photos that we -- we’re not going to stand for in this administration," she told reporters at her daily press briefing.

  • Border Patrol union chief says Biden admin using 'whip' furor to deflect from handling of migrant crisis

    Brandon Judd, head of the Border Patrol union, is accusing the Biden administration of using a controversy over agents on horseback blocking Haitian migrants to “deflect” from its own handling of the crisis at the border -- while saying the furor is “completely and totally demoralizing” for agents.

  • Biden: Border Patrol agents being investigated for horseback tactics 'will pay'

    President Joe Biden isn't waiting for the investigation into Border Patrol agents seen in photos on horseback pursuing migrants on the southern border, declaring Friday their actions were "wrong," and that they "will pay."

  • Del Rio: Anger as border boss defends using ‘whips’ in round-up of Haitian migrants: ‘We were protecting horses’

    Rebuttal from vice president of union follows concerns from Biden administration figures about ‘troubling’ images

  • In Biden's Foreign Policy, Friends and Foes Claim Echoes of Trump

    NEW YORK — At the United Nations’ annual gathering of world leaders this week, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke ambitiously about international cooperation and a new diplomatic approach for a post-Trump America. But nearly all their diplomatic efforts at a pared-down U.N. General Assembly were shadowed — and complicated — by the legacy of President Donald J. Trump. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Biden soothed strained relations with Fran

  • The new big lie Republicans want you to believe? That there's a puppeteer at the White House.

    Nobody is cutting off Biden's mic or dictating his decisions. The fictional conservative narrative contradicts what people can see for themselves.

  • Grocery prices expected to remain high as pandemic roils supply chains

    Inflation for all goods and services has been on the rise.

  • House Democrats urge Biden to halt deportations of Haitian migrants

    Democrats have raised growing concerns over the Biden administration’s efforts to remove thousands of mostly Haitian migrants from a makeshift encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas.

  • Trudeau's return to power with big spending plans could fuel Canada's hot inflation

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau risks further fueling Canada's hot inflation if he presses ahead with spending plans outlined during the election campaign, which could pressure the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates sooner than planned. Trudeau's Liberals have pledged C$78 billion ($61.6 billion) in new spending over five years, about 4% of gross domestic product.

  • U.S. fallout over Kabul drone strike grows with plans for multiple probes

    A senior U.S. Democrat said on Thursday that multiple congressional committees will investigate a drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians last month, to determine what went wrong and answer questions about future counterterrorism strategy. "This is an issue that several committees are going to look at, and we've already started to do that," Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters. The Pentagon had said the strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops as they completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Explainer-What's new in China's crackdown on crypto?

    The move sent bitcoin and other major coins lower, as well as pressurising crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten Chinese agencies, including the central bank and banking, securities and foreign exchange regulators, have vowed to work together to root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activity. While China has been putting in place increasingly stricter rules on virtual currencies, it has now made all activities related to them illegal and sent a signal of intent they plan to get even tougher on enforcing the rules.

  • Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Rape Victim Speaks Out on ‘The Real’

    Warner Bros.Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, pleaded guilty earlier this month for failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to the state of California. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hough, whom Petty was convicted of assaulting in 1995, is continuing to share her story. On Wednesday morning, Hough gave her first televised interview on The Real, where she and her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, discussed her defamation and witness intimidation lawsuit against Petty and Minaj. Before introducing

  • 'History does not repeat, but it echoes'

    More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than those killed during the influenza pandemic of 1918.

  • FBI Director Says Afghanistan Could Become Terrorist Sanctuary after U.S. Withdrawal

    During a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, FBI director Christopher Wray expressed the fear that Afghanistan could transform into a terrorist sanctuary now that U.S. military withdrawal has left a power vacuum.