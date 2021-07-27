Biden considers requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

U.S. President Biden departs on travel to Cincinnati, Ohio from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose

MCLEAN, Va. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require U.S. federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"That's under consideration right now," Biden told a reporter who asked whether the administration was weighing such a requirement.

Biden made the remark during a visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Virginia, as his administration's health experts advised Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to start wearing masks again in some circumstances due to the virus' fast-spreading Delta variant.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the administration had not made a determination about whether it would be legal for Biden to require federal employees to be vaccinated. The U.S. federal government is the country's largest employer.

The president plans to announce "next steps" in the effort to get more Americans to get shots on Thursday, he said in a separate statement released by the White House.

"In the meantime, more vaccinations and mask wearing in the areas most impacted by the Delta variant will enable us to avoid the kind of lockdowns, shutdowns, school closures, and disruptions we faced in 2020," he said.

"Unlike 2020, we have both the scientific knowledge and the tools to prevent the spread of this disease. We are not going back to that."

The new health guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention applies to fully vaccinated Americans in indoor public places only in regions where the coronavirus is quickly spreading.

Biden said he "certainly will" follow the guidance when he travels to such areas.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Trevor Hunnicutt and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workforce

    President Biden on Tuesday said that requiring the federal workforce to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is "under consideration." Why it matters: Biden's statements followed a change in policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors as the Delta variant continues to drive up case rates across the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Department of Ve

  • Biden nominating Mark Gitenstein as his ambassador to the European Union

    President Biden is nominating Mark Gitenstein, a former U.S. ambassador to Romania, to be his envoy to the European Union.Driving the news: Gitenstein is the latest ambassadorial announcement from the White House, as Biden rewards former aides, political allies and big dollar donors. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“I will, if confirmed, be privileged to help implement the agenda agreed to at the June U.S.-EU Summit,” Gitenstein

  • Trump-backed candidate on ballot in U.S. House runoff in Texas

    Voters in Texas will provide another measure of former U.S. President Donald Trump's influence over Republicans when they choose whether to replace a congressman who died of COVID-19 with his Trump-backed widow or a former fighter pilot. The runoff election on Tuesday between two Republicans in the state's 6th Congressional District outside Dallas will reduce Democrats' narrow 220-211 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives by one seat as Congress prepares to try to pass Democratic President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Trump moved quickly to endorse Susan Wright, a 58-year-old Republican activist, to succeed her husband, U.S. Representative Ron Wright, who died of the coronavirus on Feb. 7.

  • Mask mandate sparks new debate in St. Louis

    The St. Louis area has become one of the first in the country to reinstate masking requirements amid a rise in cases that health officials are blaming on low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. (July 26)

  • COVID vaccine mandate for health workers? Over 50 major medical groups support idea

    The American Medical Association and the Association of American Medical Colleges are among dozens of health care organizations to sign a statement in support.

  • Biden working to get 'long haulers' covered by ADA

    Biden made the remark about the so-called "COVID-19 long haulers" at a Rose Garden event marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

  • Kansas City police board loosens residency rule. But Kansas is not included

    Deputy Chief Mike Wood said the police union had pushed to include Kansas in the residency limits. The board will revisit the policy.

  • Biden pushes for long COVID sufferers to be protected by law

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said Monday the White House is pushing for people with long-term symptoms of COVID-19 to be protected against discrimination, as he marked the anniversary of a landmark law for people with disabilities. "Many Americans who seemingly recovered from the virus still face lingering challenges like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain or fatigue," Biden said. Biden spoke at a Rose Garden event celebrating the 31st anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which makes it illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities in public accommodation, employment, transportation and community living.

  • $15 wage becoming a norm as employers struggle to fill jobs

    The signs and banners are dotted along suburban commercial strips and hanging in shop windows and restaurants, evidence of a new desperation among America's service-industry employers: “Now Hiring, $15 an hour.” It is hardly the official federal minimum wage — at $7.25, that level hasn't been raised since 2009 — but for many lower-skilled workers, $15 an hour has increasingly become a reality.

  • Fox Releases ‘Our Kind of People’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

    Fox released a trailer for “Our Kind of People,” premiering Sept. 21. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, filled with the rich and powerful Black elite. While strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn […]

  • CDC and doctors are calling for masks in school. Will states, schools follow guidelines?

    With the delta variant spreading and young children not yet eligible for vaccination, new CDC guidelines recommend masks in schools.

  • Here's what could happen to the Trump Organization now

    Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his namesake company has appeared to be running in place. The Trump Organization hasn't opened a new property since its (now shuttered) Vancouver hotel in February 2017. Its biggest plans for expansion - two new lower-cost hotel chains aimed at Trump-friendly states - were canceled in 2019. Trump had left his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. in charge, along with now-indicted executive Allen Weisselberg. They appeared to be simply trying to hold Trump's od

  • This Syringe Hack Completely Crushes And Absorbs Pills In Seconds, And Even Health Care Professionals Are Amazed

    "Fourteen years in healthcare and no one told me this before?"View Entire Post ›

  • What Does Your Poop Tell You About Your Body & Your Health?

    Bowel health doesn’t need to be a stigmatized mystery shrouded in uncomfortable laughter. Our bowels have their own way of communicating with us and they can tell you whether everything is A-OK or not-so-great with the rest of our bodies. Whether it’s something up with your diet, your latest workout or your mental health, your […]

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was sorry for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Now she's saying private businesses not letting unvaccinated people in is 'segregation.'

    Greene's tweeted this controversial take on racial segregation just a month after apologizing for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

  • Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

    Gov. Kay Ivey warned that anyone pushing vaccine conspiracy theories is "causing great harm to people"

  • Want to live longer? Borrow these 6 healthy habits from the Japanese

    Japan has more centenarians than almost any other nation on earth. Steal these secrets to a longer, healthier life.

  • I tried eating, sleeping, and exercising the way Michael Phelps does in retirement, and it was surprisingly easy

    An Insider reporter felt energized after he tried out Olympian Michael Phelps' health regimen for a week. It included getting more sleep and veggies.

  • When A Person Dies From COVID, It’s Okay To Tell The Truth About Who They Were

    A man is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts on February 16, 2021. – Chelsea, with a population of close to 40,000 people, is one of the hardest hit cities in the United States by Covid-19 with close to 8,000 infected people and over 200 deaths from the virus. The community is made up of close to 70 percent Latino or Hispanic people and also retains a large undocumented population. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is working wit

  • I found a discrepancy in CDC vaccine stats. Here's what happened.

    I found a discrepancy in CDC vaccine stats. Here's what happened.