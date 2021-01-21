Biden says COVID death toll will likely reach 500K in February

During an event at which he signed executive orders aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, President Biden said “things are going to continue to get worse before they get better,” adding that the death toll will likely top 500,000 in February.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Let me be very clear. Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better. The memorial we held two nights ago will not be our last one, unfortunately. The death toll will likely top 500,000 next month. The cases will continue to mount. We didn't get into this mess overnight, and it's going to take months for us to turn things around.

But let me be equally clear. We will get through this. We will defeat this pandemic. And to a nation waiting for action, let me be the clearest on this point-- help is on the way. Today I am unveiling a national strategy on COVID-19 and executive actions to beat this pandemic. This plan reflects the ideas I set forward during the campaign and further refined over the past three months. It consists of my transitions teams, the task force. Tony Fauci and the team here today and other experts put this plan together.

Our national strategy is comprehensive. It's based on science, not politics. It's based on truth, not denial, and it's detailed.