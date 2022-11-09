Biden says ‘It’d be fun’ to watch DeSantis and Trump face off in a presidential primary
At a press conference the day after the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden said “It’d be fun” to watch re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump compete in a presidential primary. Biden also replied to a question about recent polling showing that a majority of voters did not want him to run for a second term. He replied that this would not factor into his decision to run for reelection.