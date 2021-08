The Daily Beast

Wakil Kohsar/AFP via GettyA video from the recently besieged Kabul was shared with me this morning, of what looks like a man falling out of an airplane. I dismissed it at first because it isn’t uncommon for exaggerated misinformation to spread in times of crisis. But soon after, a source in Kabul sent me a photo taken of a man who fell off one of the roofs in their neighborhood. “He fell from the sky,” they said.Shortly after, more videos came from those who are waiting at the Kabul airport, hol