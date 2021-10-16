Biden Says Democrats Are ‘Not Going to Get $3.5 Trillion’ for Reconciliation Bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden said his administration’s proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill would probably have a lower price tag, in remarks to reporters on Friday.

“To be honest with you, we’re probably not going to get $3.5 trillion this year; we’re going to get something less than that,” Biden said while visiting a child care center in Hartford, Conn., according to a White House transcript of the remarks.

“I’m convinced we’re going to get it done. We’re not going to get $3.5 trillion,” Biden repeated later in his remarks. “We’ll get less than that, but we’re going to get it.”

Biden added that he wasn’t sure that one of his initial proposals for the reconciliation bill would be in the final package.

“I don’t know that I can get it done, but I also had proposed free community college,” Biden said.

Democrats’ proposal for the reconciliation bill includes free community college and universal pre-K, expansion of Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing services, paid family and medical leave, and a raft of measures to combat climate change.

However, the bill requires the backing of all 50 Democratic senators in order to pass the reconciliation process. Senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) have objected to the price tag of the package.

Biden’s remarks came the same day that Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) penned an op-ed in a West Virginia newspaper urging support for all components of the reconciliation bill, noting Manchin’s opposition. Manchin responded later on Friday that he will not “vote for a reckless expansion of government programs. No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

    U.S. President Joe Biden visited a child care center in Connecticut Friday, to argue that investments in child care and other social safety net programs are imperative to keep America competitive in the global economy. (Oct. 15)

  • Senator Sinema rejects vote on big Biden package before infrastructure -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting. Aides for Sinema, who has the power to stop legislation from advancing in the 50-50 Senate, did not respond to a request for comment. In a previously unreported online meeting on Wednesday, Sinema and fellow moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said they would not abide by any deadlines adopted by leadership to force votes on the package.

  • Biden: 'We're not going to get $3.5 trillion' in budget reconciliation

    President Joe Biden said Friday that his social safety net budget reconciliation package won't hit the $3.5 trillion price tag outlined by Democratic leaders over the summer.

  • President Biden pitches ‘build back better’ plan in Hartford and admits proposal will be scaled back

    President Joe Biden came to Connecticut Friday to pitch his massive social and environmental spending bill, stopping at a child care center in Hartford where he admitted the plan’s $3.5 trillion price tag will be pared back. “It isn’t enough just to invest in our physical infrastructure,’' the Democratic president said during his visit at the Capitol Child Development Center. “We also have to ...

  • Biden administration orders Arizona to stop grants to schools without mask mandates

    The Biden administration has ordered Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to stop using federal COVID-19 funding for grants only directed to schools without mask mandates. Arizona has been divided over mask mandates throughout the pandemic. Tucson Weekly reporter Jim Nintzel joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak with more.

  • Senate Democrats say Blinken not taking ‘significant, unmitigated threat’ of Havana syndrome seriously

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces congressional pressure to take “seriously” a series of mysterious health crises described as "Havana syndrome" that represents an “unmitigated national security threat,” according to senior senators in both parties.

  • U.S. 'working closely' with partners to resume regular evacuation flights out of Afghanistan

    U.S. 'working closely' with partners to resume regular evacuation flights out of Afghanistan

  • Kyrsten Sinema is threatening to hold Biden's agenda hostage, report says. She wants to pass the bipartisan roads-and-bridges bill now.

    Progressives revolted the last time Nancy Pelosi tried to hold a vote on the roads-and-bridges bill, but Sinema seems determined for it to pass first.

  • Former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" spreading distrust in nation's election process

    Former President Trump continues to perpetuate the falsehood that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and he was the rightful winner. Rick Hasen, professor at the University of California, Irvine Law School and co-director of the Fair Elections and Free Speech Center, joins CBSN to discuss why efforts to spread distrust in the nation's election system could stoke future conflict.

  • U.S. offers payments, relocation to family of Afghans killed in botched drone attack

    (Reuters) -The Pentagon has offered unspecified condolence payments to the family of 10 civilians who were killed in a botched U.S. drone attack in Afghanistan in August during the final days before American troops withdrew from the country. The U.S. Defense Department said it made a commitment that included offering "ex-gratia condolence payments", in addition to working with the U.S. State Department in support of the family members who were interested in relocation to the United States. Colin Kahl, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, held a virtual meeting on Thursday with Steven Kwon, the founder and president of Nutrition & Education International, the aid organization that employed Zemari Ahmadi, who was killed in the Aug. 29 drone attack, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said late on Friday.

  • Maine health care staff won't get unemployment benefits if they refuse vaccine

    Maine health care workers who face firing for defying COVID vaccine requirements will not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits, AP reports.Why it matters: The notice comes as Maine's hospitals suffer labor shortages partly related to the state's vaccine mandate. One of the state's biggest hospitals has had to turn away trauma and pediatric patients and shutter an entire department, according to a local CBS affiliate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • They Love Lucy! See Debra Messing, Kelly Ripa, Pink and More Celebrities Dressed Up As Lucille Ball

    Oct. 15 is National I Love Lucy Day, and in honor of the legendary comedian, we've rounded up some of her most famous fans who prove that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

  • Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing riot investigation

    Officer Michael Angelo Riley was charged Friday with trying to protect someone later accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the riot.

  • Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan. 6 probe should be prosecuted

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who defy subpoenas to testify before a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable," Biden said, referring to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot. Asked whether he believed the Justice Department should prosecute, Biden told reporters, "I do, yes."

  • U.S. offers to pay relatives of Kabul drone victims

    The U.S. government has offered to pay compensation to the relatives of 10 people who were killed in a botched U.S. drone attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.It will also help the victims' family members who wish to relocate to the United States.Seven children and an aid worker were among those killed in the strike in August, just days before the final U.S. troops withdrew from the country.The Pentagon had said earlier that the attack targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to foreign troops at Kabul airport.The drone strike was ordered three days after a suicide bomber at the airport gates killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians who had crowded there desperate to secure seats on evacuation flights..The Pentagon later admitted its strike had been a 'tragic mistake'.Last month, U.S. General Frank McKenzie confirmed the victims had posed no threat to U.S. forces.The killing of civilians raises questions about the future of U.S. counter-terrorism strikes in Afghanistan.It also provides further fuel to critics of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country.

  • Op-Ed: Attacks on school board meetings are threatening democracy. Will educators help save it?

    In a national survey, principals — in conservative and liberal settings — say they're likely to support civic education that could shore up democracy.

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • Derek Chauvin, 3 other former Minneapolis police officers indicted on civil rights charges in George Floyd's death

    A federal grand jury has indicted Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane for allegedly violating George Floyd's civil rights.

  • Trump Assures GOP Donors He Doesn’t Enjoy Being Peed Upon

    The former president decided a National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat was the right time to set the record straight on the "pee tape," which no one else has thought about in years

  • Donald Trump-backed challengers to Republican lawmakers are lagging in the battle to fill their fundraising war chests

    Donald Trump vowed to help oust 'disloyal' Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him, but donations to candidates are falling short.