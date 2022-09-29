Biden says differences with DeSantis not an issue in getting aid to Floridians

Responding to a reporter at FEMA headquarters, President Biden said his political differences with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not gotten in the way of helping in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. “This is about saving people’s lives, homes and businesses,” Biden said. “It’s not a matter of my disagreements with him on other items.”

Video Transcript

- --President, how would you describe your relationship and your conversation with Governor DeSantis?

JOE BIDEN: It's totally irrelevant but I'll answer it, OK? Very fine. He complimented me. He thanked me for the immediate response we had. He told me how much he appreciated it. He said, he was extremely happy with what was going on.

This is not about whether anything having to do with our disagreements politically. This is about saving people's lives, homes, and businesses. That's what this is about. And so I've been-- I've talked to him four or five times already. And it's not a matter of my disagreements with him on other items.