Biden says 'discussions' are under way on keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan after Aug. 31

In remarks at the White House on Sunday, President Biden said that discussions are being held between his administration and the military about staying in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw from the country.

Video Transcript

- We're nine days away from the August 31 deadline. Will you extend that deadline, or what is your thought process on extending evacuation operation?

JOE BIDEN: There's discussions going on among us and the military about extending. Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are going to be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process.

- Mr. President?

JOE BIDEN: Mario Parker, Bloomberg.

- Thank you, Mr. President. Just to piggyback off the August 31 deadline, you told [INAUDIBLE] back in June. If they asked for a larger or a longer American presence past the August 31 deadline, what will you tell them [INAUDIBLE]?

JOE BIDEN: I will tell them that we'll see what we can do. Look, we are working closely with the G7. I've spoken with most of the leaders at G7. I'll be doing a conference with them, I think, Tuesday. I'm not certain, and we'll have that discussion. But we already have helped get out diplomats from other countries. We've already helped get out citizens from other countries, and we'll continue to do that.