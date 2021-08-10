Biden says he does not believe he can intervene in states banning mask mandates

Mask mandates in Pinellas County Schools

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he did not believe he had the power to intervene in U.S. states that have banned mask mandates but said his administration was looking into the issue.

"I don't believe that I do," Biden said when asked if he had the power to intervene. "We're checking that."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

