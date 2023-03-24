Biden says he doesn’t take Xi-Putin relationship ‘lightly’ after meeting

2
Alex Gangitano
·2 min read

President Biden on Friday said that the doesn’t take the growing relationship between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin “lightly,” warning that the situation could worsen.

“I just want to put it in perspective, I don’t take it lightly what… China and Russia are doing and it could get significantly worse. But let’s put it into perspective,” Biden said during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa. “We are united coalitions, we, we, the United States and Canada.”

Xi concluded a three-day visit to Moscow earlier this week, a trip seen by the West as Beijing doubling down on support for Russia amid their invasion into Ukraine.

“I don’t take China lightly, I don’t take Russia lightly, but I think we vastly exaggerate,” Biden said on Friday, adding that China hasn’t provided significant weapons to Russia.

The U.S. military has not assessed that China is providing any military weapons or equipment to Moscow, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that is “very troubling” that China is showing support by Putin’s presence in Ukraine.

The president on Friday also pushed back on the idea that the Chinese and Russian alliance is growing.

“If anything’s happened the West has coalesced, significantly more,” Biden said, noting that there have been 40 meetings in 10 years between Russia and China.

“We’re the ones expanding the alliances, the opposition’s not. Name for me where that’s going,” he said. “Tell me how in fact you see a circumstance where China has made some significant commitment to Russia, what commitment can they make? Economically?”

An Associated Press reporter noted that trade has increased between China and Russia.

“Their trade has increased, compared to what?” Biden replied.

The president said that he has met with 80 percent of world leaders since he’s been in office, arguing that his relationships with allies have grown stronger since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden earlier on Friday addressed the Canadian parliament, during which he trumpeted the importance of the U.S.-Canada relationship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 killed in west Sudan tribal violence, rights group says

    Two days of tribal violence in western Sudan's long-troubled Darfur region killed at least 5 people, tribal leaders and a rights group said Friday. The violence between African Masalit tribesmen and Arab shepherds in West Darfur erupted Thursday after two armed assailants fatally shot a merchant in a remote area, leaders from both groups said. The slaying sparked a series of targeted attacks that killed at least four more people, the tribal leaders and the rights group both said.

  • U.S. air defenses not fully working ahead of strike that killed American in Syria: reports

    The main air defense system at a military base housing U.S. troops and personnel in Northeast Syria was not fully working Thursday when a drone attack killed one American contractor at the facility, multiple outlets reported Friday. The New York Times first reported that the electronic counter-defense system was not fully functional at the coalition base…

  • Biden offers first remarks on airstrikes: We don’t ‘seek conflict with Iran’

    President Biden on Friday said that the United States does not seek conflict with Iran, while offering his first response about the airstrikes the U.S. conducted in Syria after an Iranian drone hit Americans. “To make no mistake, the United States does not—does not, emphasize— seek conflict with Iran,” Biden said during a press conference…

  • Europe risks migrant surge without aid to Tunisia, Italy PM warns

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Europe risks seeing a huge wave of migrants arriving on its shores from North Africa if financial stability in Tunisia is not safeguarded, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday. Tunisia has been gripped by political upheavals since July 2021, when President Kais Saied seized most powers, shutting down parliament and moving to rule by decree. Bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been stalled for months, with the United States, among others, demanding far-reaching reforms from Saied to free up the cash.

  • EU's Borrell: Russia-China partnership has limits

    China's partnership with Russia has limits, despite rhetoric to the contrary, and Europe should welcome any attempts by Beijing to distance itself from Moscow's war in Ukraine, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday. Borrell's remarks followed a summit this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Ukrainians say Russian drones pose growing threat, more Stingers needed

    Russian forces are increasingly using drones in aerial battles over the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut, but the threat of fighter jets and helicopters remains and more Western weapons are needed to counter them, Ukrainian soldiers said. In a small hamlet west of Soledar, a town to the north of Bakhmut now under Russian control, troops from an anti-aircraft unit in Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade were planning to use drones to attack Russian positions. "Recently we have noticed a lot of activity of enemy intelligence drones," a member of the unit who goes by his call sign "Kamin", meaning "Stone", told Reuters on Thursday.

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • Drone video shows Bakhmut in ruins

    STORY: Ukrainian soldier and vlogger Andrii Babychev published drone footage on his YouTube channel showing smoke billowing over residential blocks, as well as destroyed houses. Reuters was able to verify the location from the buildings, road and field seen in the video which matched satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed. Russia's Wagner mercenaries, trying to capture Bakhmut in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, "are losing considerable strength and are running out of steam," Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the Telegram social media site. There was no immediate response from Moscow to the latest claims its forces in Bakhmut were losing momentum.

  • Italy's Meloni vetoes Russian-linked takeover of tech company

    ROME/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vetoed a takeover deal by a cloud services provider due to links with Russian internet giant Yandex, according to a government document and three people familiar with the matter. The decision marks the first time that Meloni's administration has used its so-called "golden powers" regulation to block undesired bids in industries deemed of strategic importance such as banking, energy, telecommunications and health. Meloni swept to power last October shortly after a resounding election victory.

  • China’s Commerce Ministry Says It ‘Firmly Opposes’ Forced Sale of TikTok

    China said it would firmly oppose any forced sale of TikTok, after the U.S. government demanded that the short-video app divest itself from its Beijing-based parent ByteDance Ltd. or face a nationwide ban. Photo: Kyodonews/Zuma Press

  • DoD Medical Staff Call Puberty Blockers, Hormone Replacement, for Kids ‘Human Rights’

    A team of military medical practitioners in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) defended "gender-affirming" care, including hormone replacement and puberty blockers for dysphoric minors as young as seven years old.

  • TCU’s Chandler Morris: “I’ve never been so driven, so hungry to just get out there”

    Morris eyes returning to the Horned Frogs’ starting quarterback position.

  • Russian athletes still banned from elite competition after World Athletics ruling

    World Athletics has put itself on a potential collision course with the International Olympic Committee after banning Russia and Belarus athletes from elite competition.

  • 6 River Systems co-founder on the state of warehouse robots

    Many of the show’s main attractions have moved from center stage to the physical margins of the show floor, while competitors like 6 River Systems and Locus grab the spotlight -- my interviews with both happened in conference areas located on the second floor of their massive booths. Fetch was acquired [in 2021].

  • Judge Orders Mark Meadows, Other Trump Aides to Testify in January 6 Probe

    A federal judge ordered several of Donald Trump's aides to testify in front of a grand jury in connection with the former president's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Milwaukee Bucks take aim at the No. 1 seed for the playoffs: 'We want it'

    With the best record in the NBA and 10 games to go in the regular season, the Bucks are starting to eye the top overall seed for the NBA playoffs.

  • A spokesman for Nigeria’s ruling party falsely claims state elected first female governor

    A day after Nigeria held gubernatorial elections on March 19, 2023, a spokesman for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced that the party’s governorship candidate in Adamawa state had become the country’s first elected female governor. But the claim is false: the electoral commission declared the results in Adamawa inconclusive on March 21, 2023 and ordered fresh ballots at several polling stations in the state. The date is yet to be confirmed.“Congrats Aisha Binani for being Niger

  • TikTok Debate Is the Latest Sign of U.S.-China Decoupling. There’s More to Come.

    The intense scrutiny of TikTok, the popular short-video app used by 150 million Americans and owned by China’s ByteDance, is the latest example of a growing schism.

  • South Africa cannot ignore Putin's ICC arrest warrant – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

    Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, believes that the Republic of South Africa will not be able to ignore Russian President Vladimir Putin's International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant as Putin prepares to visit South Africa with an official visit.

  • Defense chiefs warn against budget cuts, say it would endanger US security

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley warned Congress on Thursday against cutting the Pentagon’s annual budget, arguing it would endanger U.S. security and reduce the nation’s war-fighting capabilities. In their most extensive public comments yet on potential budget reductions, the defense chiefs pushed back against an…