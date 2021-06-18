Biden says he doesn't think the Delta variant will lead to more lockdowns

At an event on Friday where he announced that 300 million COVID-19 shots had been administered in 150 days, President Biden responded to a reporter's question about the Delta variant, saying he doesn't think it will lead to more lockdowns because so many people have been vaccinated. Biden did, however, warn that the Delta variant could lead to more deaths in places in the U.S. where there are low rates of vaccinations.

Video Transcript

- Could the delta variant force us back to lockdown?

JOE BIDEN: I don't think so, because so many people have already been vaccinated. But the delta variant can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated. Where people have gotten the two shots, the delta variant is highly unlikely to result in anything other than-- I mean, the existing vaccines are very effective. So no, it's not a lockdown. But some areas will be very hurt.

