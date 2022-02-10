Biden says he has done a 'deep dive' on about four potential Supreme Court picks

U.S. President Biden speaks about efforts to lower health care costs during visit to Germanna Community College in Culpepper, Virginia
Andrea Shalal and Eric Beech
2 min read
By Andrea Shalal and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had done a thorough check on about four potential nominees for the Supreme Court and that he expects whomever he chooses will get some Republican support in the U.S. Senate.

"What I've done is I've taken about four people and done the deep dive on them, meaning ... thorough background checks," Biden told NBC News.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee at the White House on Thursday to discuss the nomination process.

The White House said Biden was also seeking the advice of Republican lawmakers.

Biden has said he will announce his choice to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February and has promised to name the first Black woman to the high court. The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

"I'm not looking to make an ideological choice," Biden said. I'm looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had, with an open mind who understands the Constitution, interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution," he said.

Fourteen Black female lawmakers from the House of Representatives on Thursday urged Biden to pick a candidate with "an established record of working to advance racial justice and eradicating entrenched white supremacy."

"It is long past time for a Black woman to be on the Supreme Court, and we commend your unwavering commitment to correcting this long-standing injustice on the nation’s highest court," the group, led by Representative Cori Bush, told Biden in a letter.

They noted that there was not a single Black woman serving in the U.S. Senate who could vote to confirm his nominee.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, asked about the issue on Wednesday, said he would like to see a nominee "who could represent the mainstream of judicial thought."

Potential nominees include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer law clerk confirmed by the Senate last June to serve on an influential U.S. appellate court, and Leondra Kruger, who serves on the California Supreme Court. Another potential contender is Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge in South Carolina who Biden already has nominated to the U.S. appeals court in Washington.

Biden's selection will not shift the court's ideological balance. It has six conservative justices, three of whom were named by former President Donald Trump, and three liberal justices.

Biden's fellow Democrats control the Senate by a razor-thin margin. They can confirm a nominee without a single Republican vote because Republicans in 2017 changed the Senate rules to no longer require 60 of the 100 senators to allow Supreme Court nominations to move forward.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Eric Beech, Richard Cowan and Andrea ShalalEditing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

