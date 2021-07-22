Biden says even people who think he's 'Satan reincarnate' have to know something happened on Jan. 6

Joe Biden. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Biden supports a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and believes anyone who watched the events unfold should, too.

"I don't care if you think I'm Satan reincarnate, the fact is you can't look at that television and say, nothing happened on the 6th," he told CNN's Don Lemon during a town hall Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

On Jan. 6, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, seeking to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden's election victory. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has formed a 13-member select committee to investigate the attack, and has placed eight people on the panel, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) selected five GOP lawmakers for the committee, and on Wednesday Pelosi rejected two of them: staunch Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who both voted in favor of challenging the election certification. McCarthy said without all five on the committee, Republicans will not participate in the investigative process.

Biden also slammed conspiracy theorists who are spreading "venom" about the coronavirus and Jan. 6 attack, telling the town hall audience, "You can't listen to people who say: This is a peaceful march." They go hand-in-hand with people who believe in the false QAnon conspiracy, Biden said, and the United States has "got to get beyond this. This is not who we are."

