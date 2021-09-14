Biden says extreme weather will cost U.S. 'well over $100 billion' this year

U.S. President Joe Biden visits the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in Golden
GOLDEN, Co. (Reuters) - Extreme weather events will cost the United States well over a $100 billion this year, topping last year's cost of $99 billion, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden, speaking at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, said nearly one in three American communities had been struck in the past few months by weather disasters exacerbated by climate change.

"We know what the driver is - climate change. We know what's causing climate change - human activity," Biden said. "This is no longer subject to debate."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Chris Reese)

