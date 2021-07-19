Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills.

But a Wednesday deadline set by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the bipartisan infrastructure bill was in doubt as Republicans signaled they would block a procedural vote, for now, while details are still being worked out. Senators are wrangling over how to pay for the new spending in the $1 trillion package of highway, water system and other public works projects.

At the same time, Democrats are developing the particulars of a separate bill that would invest a stunning $3.5 trillion nationwide across Americans' lives — with support for families, education, climate resiliency and other priorities that they aim to ultimately pass with solely Democratic support. Democrats hope to show progress on that bill before lawmakers leave Washington for their recess in August.

The legislative maneuvering marks a major test of Biden’s ability to deliver on a massive package of economic promises and reforms he made during his campaign. He’s been putting public pressure on lawmakers with a series of speeches highlighting the strengthening economy while emphasizing the need for further investment to continue that growth and to bolster the middle class. Biden's top aides met with senators late Monday.

“What the best companies do — and what we as a country should do — is make smart, sustainable investments with appropriate financing," the president said during remarks at the White House Monday.

Calling his plans a “blue-collar blueprint for building an American economy back,” Biden said, “This is the best strategy to create millions of jobs and lift up middle class families, grow wages and keep prices affordable for the long term.”

The economy has come back to life as more Americans have gotten vaccinated and Biden's earlier $1.9 trillion relief package has coursed through the country. Employers have added an average of nearly 543,000 jobs a month since January, with Federal Reserve officials anticipating overall economic growth of roughly 7% this year that would be the highest since 1984. Yet there is also uncertainty as employers say they're struggling to find workers at the current pay levels and inflation concerns have yet to fully abate.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell decried the “spending spree” as “the last thing American families need.”

McConnell and outside groups including the conservative Americans for Prosperity encouraged Republicans to vote against proceeding to the bipartisan package until they have more details. “I think we need to see the bill before we decide whether or not to vote for it,” McConnell told reporters at the Capitol.

The president is pushing for more than $4 trillion in combined spending with the hopes of prolonging solid economic gains. Biden’s $3.5 trillion package focused on climate, schools and families will need support from all 50 Senate Democrats to clear a party line vote.

Key to Biden’s message is that the growth is occurring as intended and helping the U.S. middle class. Yet much of it is expected to fade as the economy fully heals from the pandemic.

But the $973 billion infrastructure deal Biden struck with a group of Republican and Democratic senators lacks a clear plan for how to pay for it as GOP lawmakers have backed away from tax compliance enforcement by the IRS.

Instead, senators in the bipartisan group are considering rolling back a Trump-era rule on pharmaceutical rebates that could bring in some $170 billion to be used for infrastructure. No decisions have yet been made as senators huddled late Monday with administration officials on next steps.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, a chief Republican negotiator, said they resolved half of the estimated two dozen unresolved issues after a marathon round of talks late Sunday with the White House.

“It’s absurd to move forward with a vote on something that is not yet formulated,” he said.

Over the weekend Republicans chafed at the prospect of a Wednesday vote, noting that major questions over how to pay for the spending still remain unanswered. The package needs 60 votes to defeat a GOP filibuster, a delaying tactic, and pass the Senate — which means at least 10 Republicans have to join all 50 Democrats in supporting it. With Republicans still expressing concerns over the package, the success of the Wednesday procedural vote remains in doubt.

“It’s time to begin the debate,” Schumer said Monday, setting up the votes.

Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, a key Democratic negotiator, said if Republicans block the vote with a filibuster “that’s a problem. Hopefully, people will be smarter than that.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed questions Monday over the future of the bill and what the administration would do if Wednesday's vote is unsuccessful.

“Two days is a lifetime in Washington, so I don’t think we’re going to make predictions of the death of the infrastructure package,” she told reporters.

Biden also used his Monday remarks to push back against Republican critics of his plans who argue massive federal investments in the economy will accelerate inflation.

Consumer prices climbed 5.4% for the year that ended in June, the highest annual increase since August 2008. Higher inflation can erode the wages of workers and ultimately hurt economic growth.

Biden said Monday that his proposed investments would help rebuild U.S. supply chains and ease pressures on U.S. production that some economists say have contributed to inflation.

“If we make prudent, multi-year investments in better roads, bridges, transit systems and high speed internet, a modern resilient electric grid, here’s what will happen: It breaks up the bottlenecks in our economy,” he said.

“These steps will enhance our productivity, raising wages without raising prices. That won’t increase inflation, it’ll take the pressure off of inflation,” Biden added.

___

Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer tees up bipartisan infrastructure vote after Republicans urge delay

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he would set a procedural on a bipartisan infrastructure package that is a key part of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda for Wednesday, increasing pressure on negotiators as they struggled with ways to pay for the cost of the measure. Schumer said the Wednesday vote did not require Senate negotiators hammer out every provision in the bill by then and that Democratic leaders of the bipartisan group supported his approach.

  • Biden Argues Massive Government Spending Will Help Fend Off Inflation, Not Exacerbate It

    President Biden argued that an influx of government spending bill will help fend off inflation, in a speech on the state of the economy at the White House.

  • India minister says regulators probing Adani firms, shares fall

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India's securities regulator and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance of rules, junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary told parliament on Monday. Shares of the six Adani group companies, which are in the business of operating airports and ports, generating and distributing electricity, and coal and gas trading, closed between 1.1%-4.8% lower on Monday. "The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI Regulations," Chaudhary said, without disclosing the companies involved.

  • GOP: Bipartisan infrastructure deal has 'no chance' on Wednesday

    As the Senate nears a pivotal test vote on a bipartisan framework, mounting Republican resistance to moving forward includes key moderates.

  • The Latest: US warns against traveling to Britain, Indonesia

    The United States has upgraded its travel warnings for Britain, Indonesia and three other destinations, advising Americans not to travel there due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The CDC and the State Department issued revised advice to U.S. travelers Monday alerting them to the increased risk of contracting COVID-19 in Britain, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Fiji and the British Virgin Islands.

  • South Korea to bring home sailors aboard virus-hit destroyer

    South Korea on Sunday sent military aircraft to replace the entire 301-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Two multi-role aerial tankers are bringing the new crew and will then take home 301 sailors aboard the 4,400-ton-class destroyer Munmu the Great, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Health Ministry officials said. Fifteen sailors have been hospitalized in an African country that authorities did not name, while the rest are on the destroyer.

  • Hundreds of Jews visit contested holy site in Jerusalem

    Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims visited a contested Jerusalem holy site under heavy police guard on Sunday, shortly after Muslim worshippers briefly clashed with Israeli security forces at the flashpoint shrine. Heavy clashes at the site earlier this year helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

  • Severe storms brought tornado, flash flooding in NJ

    Severe storms hit the Tri-State hard over the weekend, resulting in flash flooding and even a tornado in New Jersey.

  • Republicans work to tie Democrats to inflation

    Massive spending by Democrats and President Joe Biden has caused skyrocketing prices for gas and other consumer goods, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told fellow Republicans in a letter that pledged to “hold Democrats to account for their reckless handling of the economy.”

  • ABC News Update: COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state

    Plus, U.S. gymnast tests positive ahead of Tokyo Olympics, and Britney Spears calls out her family amid conservatorship battle.

  • Three more ways to fight inflation

    A basic understanding of inflation can help you use smart strategies to ward off the pain of rising prices, plus—surprise—there's are upsides to inflation.

  • Johnson and Sunak pull U-turn after refusing to self-isolate despite being 'pinged' by NHS COVID app

    The prime minister and the chancellor were 'pinged' by the NHS COVID app after it emerged on Saturday that health minister Sajid Javid had tested positive for the infection.

  • Judge OKs distribution for $192M nuclear project settlement

    Investors who lost fortunes in the failure of a multi billion-dollar nuclear reactor construction deal in South Carolina will soon begin to see their portions of a $192 million settlement, under a recently approved distribution. Last week, a federal judge signed off on a plan to disperse the funds among former shareholders in SCANA Corp., the former parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas. The settlement itself was the largest securities class action recovery obtained in South Carolina when a judge approved it last year, according to attorneys for the investors.

  • Op-Ed: Feeling the drought on my family farm

    I farm organically outside Fresno, part of one of the world's richest and most productive agricultural oases, providing, of course, that we have water.

  • Chevron’s Carbon Capture Struggle Shows Big Oil’s Climate Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest project to capture and store carbon dioxide isn’t working like it should, highlighting the challenges oil companies face in tackling their greenhouse gas emissions.Chevron Corp.’s system at the $54 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas export plant in Australia missed a local government target to inject captured carbon dioxide underground, the San Ramon, California-based company said Monday. That’s a setback for energy companies globally that have staked their n

  • Joe Biden: six months on, cold, hard reality eclipses early euphoria

    The president reset the tone from the Trump era and passed a huge Covid relief bill but other priorities have hit formidable political obstacles Joe Biden holds a press conference with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, in the East Room of the White House this week. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Angela Merkel thrice called him “dear Joe”. He pledged unity in taking on “democratic backsliding, corruption, phony populism”. But he also warned: “If we don’t leave right now, we’re going t

  • Rob Portman says IRS enforcement off the table for funding $1.2T infrastructure package

    The Ohio Republican also said a bipartisan group continues to work on the plan.

  • Biden administration transfers first Guantanamo detainee back to home country

    The Biden administration transferred Abdul Latif Nasser, 56, a Moroccan man who was never charged with a crime, from Guantanamo Bay back to his home country on Monday, according to the New York Times.Why it matters: It's the first time the Biden administration has repatriated someone from Guantanamo Bay, potentially signaling a renewed effort to reduce the number of prisoners at the controversial prison complex.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Senator Amy Klobuchar joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the new restrictive voting laws

    Lawmakers are under pressure as the voting rights fight heats up for the 2022 midterm elections.

  • In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. While former President Donald Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House, Biden has vowed to close it, a promise White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Monday.