Biden says G7 will prove ‘Europe and the United States are tight’ and will provide a vaccine plan for the world
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden says the United States and Europe will present a united front at the upcoming G7 conference, and will announce a worldwide vaccine strategy.
Mr Biden said his goals for the conference were “strengthening the alliance and making it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight, and the G7 is going to move.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow