Biden says 'it's a good thing' Trump will not be attending the inauguration

Speaking to reporters on Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said President Trump's decision not to attend the inauguration was "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on." Biden later said that Vice President Mike Pence is welcome to attend the ceremony.

Video Transcript

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: I was told that on the way up here, way over here, that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on-- "it's a good thing I'm not showing up."

- Earlier, you'd said that you hoped that he would show up, only in the sense that it was valuable to send a signal to the world about the transfer of power. You've clearly changed your perspective on that.

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: Because he has clearly demonstrated-- he's exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world-- not worthy, not worthy to hold that office. If we were six months out, we should be doing everything to get him out of office-- impeaching him again, trying to invoke the 25th Amendment, whatever it took to get him out of office. But I am focused now on us taking control as President and Vice President on the 20th, and to get our agenda moving as quickly as we can.

- Thank you, Mr. President-elect and Madame Vice President-elect. I want to follow up with respect to what you just said about the inauguration, and that it's a good thing that the president is not coming. But what about the Vice President, Mike Pence?

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: He's welcome. I think it's important that, as much as we can, stick to what have been the historical precedents of how in a circumstance in which an administration changes should be maintained. And so if Mike-- the Vice President is welcome to come. We'd be honored to have him there and to move forward in the transition.

- Have you spoken to him at all?

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: No, I haven't.

