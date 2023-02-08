Biden says GOP's dreams of cutting social security will end in 'nightmare' with veto pen

Reuters

DEFOREST, Wis. (Reuters) -Fresh off a State of the Union speech to Congress that challenged opposition Republicans to help unite the country, President Joe Biden embarked on a tour of U.S. states crucial to his expected 2024 re-election bid. In Wisconsin, the Democratic president told workers at a union training facility "it looks like we negotiated a deal last night" on Social Security. He was referring to a moment in the 73-minute speech when Republicans who had jeered him for saying they wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits, stood up and clapped to show they support these benefits instead.