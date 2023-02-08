Biden says GOP's dreams of cutting social security will end in 'nightmare' with veto pen
During a trip to Wisconsin, President Joe Biden addressed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others who heckled him during the State of the Union.
During a trip to Wisconsin, President Joe Biden addressed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others who heckled him during the State of the Union.
The Virginia House on Tuesday passed legislation that would require teachers to inform parents if their child is identifying as a gender that doesn't align with their sex.
Nikki Haley is widely expected to announce a 2024 run for president, thrusting her husband and family into the spotlight.
Brazil's former far-right president dismantled all government cultural programs and blocked funding for institutions and artists, the country's new Culture Minister Margareth Menezes said on Wednesday. Menezes, a popular singer from Bahia, was picked by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to head the newly restored ministry that had been shut down by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, who reduced it to an office of the tourism ministry. "He doesn't like culture," Menezes said of Bolsonaro at a news conference.
“Only in Mississippi would we have a bill like this … where we say solving the problem requires removing the vote from Black people,” a Democratic opponent said. Here’s more.
After his father told him he could not borrow the van, the teen went outside the Pueblo home with a rifle and started shooting the van, police said.
The 14-minute speech was a call to arms for the Republican culture war, but was also a challenge to the party itself
Robinhood reported Q4 results that missed expectations, but the company's co-founders said they canceled nearly $500 million in share-based compensation.
The outlook for the U.S. economy is brightening in recent weeks, but the Treasury yield curve is near its most deeply inverted level in at least four decades. Goldman rates strategists have a theory.
A wave of attacks against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from conservative leaders in the U.S. has brought renewed attention to such efforts amid calls to ban such programs.
The death toll at Rikers Island hit a record high in 25 years in 2022, after 19 people died in custody or shortly after being released.
A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.
Longtime Mayor Joseph Pannullo and four council members have joined the Republicans, the county party said in a statement.
Updated A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ruled the state’s school funding formula unconstitutional, noting it leaves poor districts unable to afford the teachers, counselors, curriculum and building repairs necessary to meet students’ needs — and keep them safe. After an eight-year legal battle, Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s decision came down resoundingly on the side of […]
DEFOREST, Wis. (Reuters) -Fresh off a State of the Union speech to Congress that challenged opposition Republicans to help unite the country, President Joe Biden embarked on a tour of U.S. states crucial to his expected 2024 re-election bid. In Wisconsin, the Democratic president told workers at a union training facility "it looks like we negotiated a deal last night" on Social Security. He was referring to a moment in the 73-minute speech when Republicans who had jeered him for saying they wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits, stood up and clapped to show they support these benefits instead.
Study shows an experimental antiviral shot of interferon lambda prevented 51% of hospitalizations among vaccinated people. But it's not yet available.
The King told Volodymyr Zelensky “we’ve all been worried about you” as he welcomed the Ukrainian president to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
CBS Philadelphia caught up with some of the fans who are shelling out thousands of dollars for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The congresswoman was trying to highlight Biden’s lack of comment on China’s spy balloon, an aide says
Many of Andy Reid's former players in Philadelphia were rooting for him to win Super Bowl LIV. Now that his Chiefs are facing the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, most of those same players will be rooting for Philadelphia
Virginia's economic development agency says it has at least 1,700 emails and documents pertaining to talks about the possibility of a Ford Motor Co. battery plant landing at a Danville-area megasite. The Associated Press sought the records in January after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin disclosed that he intervened in an apparent effort by Virginia to land the project. Youngkin objected to the role of a Chinese company in the joint venture, which he has characterized as a “front” for the Chinese Communist Party that would raise national security concerns.