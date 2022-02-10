Biden says he's done a 'deep dive' on four Supreme Court candidates

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden revealed Thursday that he's vetted four candidates in his search for a Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, confirming the process is well underway as he looks to name his pick by the end of February.

"I've taken about four people and done the deep dive on them," including thorough background checks to ensure there's nothing that would disqualify them, Biden said during an interview with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt.

The president also predicted his nominee would garner Republican support, saying that he's "not looking to make an ideological choice."

"I'm looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer, with the same kind of capacity that Judge Breyer had," he said. "With an open mind, who understands the Constitution, interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation."

Biden said his shortlist includes candidates who are "incredibly well qualified and documented," describing the individuals as "honor students" who "come from the best universities."

President Biden on his search for a Supreme Court nominee:



Biden tells @LesterHoltNBC that he’s done a deep dive on “about four people,” and thinks his pick will get a vote from Republicans



Biden says he's looking for someone "with the same kind of capacity" as Justice Breyer pic.twitter.com/pNYLrLVSBR — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 10, 2022

The comments mark the first time Biden has disclosed how many candidates he's considering and come with less than three weeks left to his self-imposed deadline for the announcement.

Story continues

Biden has pledged to name a Black woman to the high court. Among the top contenders are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, California Supreme Court Associate Justice Leondra Kruger, and U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina.

The president met with members Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday evening to discuss the process. He previously met with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member on the committee.

The president has also made several calls to Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

More: Black congresswomen praise Biden for keeping Supreme Court pledge amid conservative backlash

More: Democrats hope Biden's Supreme Court pick resonates in midterms as GOP eyes majority

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden says he's vetted four Supreme Court candidates