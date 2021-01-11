Biden says he's not afraid to take the oath of office outside
After receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden said he's not afraid to take the presidential oath of office outside, in light of the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week. Biden added that he thinks there should be a focus to hold accountable those who engaged in "sedition."
Video Transcript
- Sir, are you at all afraid of taking your oath outside--
JOE BIDEN: No.
- --given what happened?
JOE BIDEN: No, I'm not.
- Hey, guys. Thank you. Let's go.
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
JOE BIDEN: Wait, wait, wait. I can-- because haven't seen these guys in a long time. I'm not afraid of taking the oath outside. And we've been getting briefed. But I am-- I think it's critically important that there be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened people's lives, defaced public property, caused great damage, that they be held accountable. And I think that's a view that is held by the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans in the Congress.