3

Biden says he's ‘surprised’ classified documents were found in former office

Speaking at a press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, President Biden said he was “surprised” to learn that any government records were in a private office he used after his term as vice president. Biden said he doesn’t know what’s in the documents and his lawyers “have not suggested” the president ask about the materials.

Recommended Stories

  • Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Europe

    The drug, developed in partnership with Biogen Inc, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of those in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease. The company's application to the European Medicines Agency is based on results from a late-stage study in which the drug was shown to slow down the rate of cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer's by 27%, compared with a placebo. Eisai also reiterated its plans to apply for marketing authorization of the drug in Japan by the end of its business year on March 31.

  • Biden visits Mexico border amid immigration surge

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden made his first trip to the border with Mexico since taking office, dropping by El Paso, Texas, on Sunday in what was meant to be a show of serious concern about immigration issues ahead of a re-election campaign. El Paso has seen a big influx of migrants in recent months.The Democratic mayor declared a state of emergency last month, citing hundreds of migrants' sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures and thousands being apprehended every day. On Sunday Biden spoke with customs and border protection officers at the busy Bridge of Americas border crossing, toured a part of the border barrier with Mexico alongside border agents, and stopped at a migrant support center. Biden’s visit was not expected to result in new policies, only to show he was taking the issue seriously and strengthen his relationship with border control agents. Last Thursday he announced a plan to expand those nationalities that could be sent back at the border to include Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants. But he also opened pathways for them to enter legally – allowing up to 30,000 people from those countries plus Venezuela to enter by air each month “This new process is orderly, it's safe and it’s humane and it works. Since we created the new program the number of Venezuelans trying to enter America without going through a legal process has dropped dramatically, from about 1,100 per day, to less than 250 per day.” Biden sent Congress an immigration reform plan on his first day in office two years ago. But that hasn’t gone far due to opposition from Republicans, who also blocked his request for $3.5 billion to beef up border enforcement. Republicans are pushing their own plans after the midterms when they secured a narrow majority win in the House. Texas' Republican Governor, Greg Abbott, met Biden in El Paso and handed him a letter outlining five steps to address the border crisis - including detaining the millions of people in the United States illegally. Abbott accuses Biden of failing to enforce immigration laws. U.S. border officials apprehended a record 2.2 million migrants at the border with Mexico in the 2022 fiscal year that ended in September, though that number includes individuals who tried to cross multiple times. After the El Paso visit, Biden flew south to Mexico City, where he was met by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The two begin a three-day summit on Monday with Canadian leader Justin Trudeau on energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.

  • How White House has responded to Biden documents controversy

    CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes shares how the White House has responded to classified documents being found at President Joe Biden's former office. She also previews today's "Red and Blue" show.

  • Logan Paul Thanks Sanctuary For Saving His Former Pet Pig After She Is Found Abandoned and Hurt

    The YouTuber sent an email to The Gentle Barn, the sanctuary caring for Pearl the pig, thanking them for taking in Pearl and expressing his "shock" and "heartbreak" at the situation

  • Reporters grill House Democrats on why Biden classified document finding wasn't disclosed before midterms

    House Democrats defended President Biden during a series of questions from the press about the recently revealed investigation into classified documents held at the Penn Biden Center.

  • Madison Cawthorn never bothered to hand over constituent casework to the successor who beat him and it's now a gigantic mess

    Outgoing members of Congress were required to sign over the database of constituent casework by December 23. His former constituents are in trouble.

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority

    House Republicans fulfilled a key campaign promise on Monday, passing legislation to rescind the bulk of an IRS funding boost signed into law last year, marking the first bill passed by the GOP-controlled House this Congress. The bill, which is unlikely to see action in the Democratic-controlled Senate, passed in a party-line 221-210 vote on…

  • NC shouldn’t spend millions on a bridge to get people to the Outer Banks faster | Opinion

    As sea-level rise accelerates, easing access to NC’s barrier islands shouldn’t be the priority. | NC Voices

  • Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant

    Some of Arizona's most conservative legislators on Monday walked out on Gov. Katie Hobbs. Watch how quickly they become irrelevant.

  • Illinois House, Senate reach deal on assault weapon sales ban. Bailey says he won’t comply.

    “The weapons on this list were designed to do one thing, and one thing only: kill people,” the Illinois Senate president said.

  • Lauren Boebert Slams 'Unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene After Vowing To Cool It

    The Colorado Republican recently said she hoped to tone down her rhetoric and "bring unity."

  • House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax

    Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.

  • Cawthorn moves to Florida; fails to hand over constituent casework, Edwards says

    Former far-right Western North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has moved to Florida without passing on information about constituent problems.

  • Senate passes version of assault-style weapons ban; Act returns to House for vote

    On Monday, the Illinois State Senate passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act which now heads to the Illinois House of Representatives.

  • The Republican House sets up a committee on ‘the weaponization of the federal government’ — and terminates these panels

    Republican lawmakers are establishing new committees now that they have control of the House of Representatives, while other panels are ending or changing.

  • Free COVID tests: How to order rapid at-home tests from the U.S. government

    Americans can order four more COVID-19 test kits via USPS right now, assuming they have not already received tests from the allotment announced in December.

  • Abbott, Texas GOP at Odds on How to Spend Record $33 Billion Surplus

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas’s three top leaders — all Republicans who generally operate in lockstep — don’t see eye to eye on Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to devote a major piece of the state’s newly announced budget surplus to cutting property taxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment

  • Joe Biden Is Thinking About Banning Your Gas Stove

    The Biden Administration may ban gas stoves in homes because of their link to serious health conditions like respiratory illness and cancer.

  • Mayor fires 5 La Vergne police officers, suspends 3 after sexual misconduct investigation

    La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole fired five police officers and suspended three following an investigation of sexual misconduct.