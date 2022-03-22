Biden says India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia over Ukraine

U.S. President Biden hosts 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has said only India among the Quad group of countries was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as India tries to balance its ties with Russia and the West.

While the other Quad countries - the United States, Japan and Australia - have sanctioned Russian entities or people, India has not imposed sanction or even condemned Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware.

"In response to his aggression, we have presented a united front throughout the NATO and in the Pacific," Biden told a business forum on Monday, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Quad - with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of these - but Japan has been extremely strong, so is Australia in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression."

Putin says Russia is carrying out "a special military operation" to stop the Ukrainian government from committing "genocide" - an accusation the West calls a baseless fabrication.

After a virtual summit between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Monday, India's foreign ministry said Australia understood India's position on Ukraine, which "reflected our own situation, our own considerations".

India has urged an end to the violence in Ukraine but has abstained from voting against its old Cold War ally Russia.

Even though India has grown close to the United States in recent years, it still depends on Russia for a continuous supply of arms and ammunition amid a Himalayan border standoff with China and perennial tension with Pakistan.

India is also considering buying more Russian oil at a discount, with two Indian state companies recently ordering 5 million barrels.

Indian analysts and government officials point out that European countries are buying gas from Russia.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: Russia 'exploring' US cyber-attacks

    President Joe Biden says US companies should "immediately" prepare defences.

  • EU decries ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine as it debates whether to ban Russian oil

    European foreign ministers are this week debating how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Putin's "back is against the wall": Biden confirms Russia fired hypersonic missile in Ukraine

    Russia's military has used a hypersonic missile in Ukraine, President Biden confirmed Monday night.Driving the news: Ukrainian forces are "wreaking havoc" on Russia's military and Russian President Vladimir "Putin's back is against the wall," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event after the White House.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "They've just launched their hypersonic missile because it's the only thing

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Biden says Russian forces fired hypersonic missile in UkrainePutin's Plan BBiden warns Russia "exploring options" for cyberattacksAP journalists detail harrowing escape from MariupolGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia tells U.S. ambassador bilateral ties "on the verge of breaking"UN: Over 3.4 million refugees have fled UkraineRussian strike levels Kyiv shopping center, killing 8In photos: Russian forces attack Ukraine civilian areas Data:

  • Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

    A Lebanese judge said Monday she has charged the country’s central bank governor with illegal enrichment and money laundering during Lebanon’s economic meltdown. Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court, told The Associated Press that Gov. Riad Salameh’s brother, Raja Salameh, who was detained last week, was also charged with taking part in the crimes. Aoun also ordered that the brother's assets be frozen.

  • WATCH: A former Bush-appointed judge praises Ketanji Brown Jackson for upholding the rule of law, which is 'literally under attack' in Ukraine

    Former Judge Thomas B. Griffith is one of several GOP-appointed judges who have praised Jackson and supported her confirmation to the high court.

  • Second superyacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in the Turkish tourist resort of Marmaris on Tuesday, a port source said, a day after another of his yachts arrived in nearby Bodrum, also in the county's southwest. The Eclipse, which is one of the world's biggest at 162.5 metres (533 feet) long and sails under a Bermuda flag, arrived in Marmaris after cruising southeast of the Greek islands of Crete and Rhodes, according to Marine Traffic data. The data also showed the superyacht Solaris remained moored in Bodrum, some 80 km (50 miles) away, having skirted the waters of European Union countries that have sanctioned the oligarch over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Podcast: Ketanji Brown Jackson is feeling supreme

    Confirmation hearings begin today for Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to join the U.S. Supreme Court. We examine her career — and what difference can she make.

  • Indiana Governor Vetoes Transgender Girls Sports Bill

    Though Gov. Eric Holcomb "support[ed] the effort overall," he said legislation "falls short"

  • Biden says Russia's debut of hypersonic missile in Ukraine shows 'Putin's back against the wall'

    Biden says Russia's debut of hypersonic missile in Ukraine shows 'Putin's back against the wall'

  • Russian casualties in Ukraine put at almost 10,000 in ‘hacked’ online article

    Russia’s Ministry of Defence appeared to inadvertently reveal that nearly 10,000 of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

  • Russia tells U.S. ambassador bilateral ties "on the verge of breaking"

    The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, and handed him a note over President Biden's "unacceptable" comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that ties between the countries are "on the verge of breaking."Driving the news: Russian officials were referring to Biden's comments to reporters last week calling Putin a "war criminal" over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Live updates: Zelenskyy to address Japanese parliament

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually deliver his address to the Japanese parliament on Wednesday to rally international support for his country’s fight against Russian invasion. Japan, unlike in the past, has been acting tough against Russia, in line with other Group of Seven countries, though Tokyo’s steps have triggered Moscow’s retaliation. Zelenskyy’s speech, expected to be about 10 minutes, will be shown in a meeting room at the lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida belongs to.

  • Defense Sec Austin downplays Russia’s use of hypersonic missiles: Not a ‘game changer’

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday that Russia’s alleged use of nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles in its invasion of Ukraine is not a "game changer."

  • Trump mocks Lindsey Graham as a ‘progressive’

    Trump chides Graham following news that he might have threatened to invoke 25th amendment

  • Biden to travel to Europe and meet with NATO leaders to discuss more Russia sanctions

    President Biden will travel to Belgium and Poland this week. He is expected to meet with NATO leaders and the Polish president to discuss additional sanctions against Russia and more military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. CBS News’ senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • Sharks trade center Andrew Cogliano to Avalanche for fifth-round pick

    The Sharks traded Andrew Cogliano to the Colorado Avalanche for a fifth-round pick.

  • Crude settles up more than 7% as EU mulls Russian oil ban

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices settled up more than 7% on Monday, with global benchmark Brent climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations disagreed on whether to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo after an attack on Saudi oil facilities. European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow. The EU and allies have already imposed a panoply of measures against Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.

  • Chinese ambassador says condemning Russia for Ukraine invasion "doesn't solve the problem"

    Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang says China is urging Russia and Ukraine to continue peace talks, adding that "condemnation only cannot work."

  • Europe Can’t Rely on Key Exporter Australia for Coal, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Producers of power-station coal in Australia, the second-biggest exporter, have only limited capacity to send cargoes to Europe to help replace Russian fuel, according to a Brisbane-based miner.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Hong Kong Sign