US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the South Carolina Democratic Party First in the Nation Celebration and dinner at the state fairgrounds. Kyle Mazza/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US President Biden has blamed "radical Iran-backed militant groups" for the deaths of three US soldiers in a drone attack in north-eastern Jordan, near the border with Syria.

Biden vowed on Sunday to "hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing" as he paid tribute to "the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack."