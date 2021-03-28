Biden says Justice Department is "taking a look" at Georgia law

Biden says Justice Department is "taking a look" at Georgia law
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Segers
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden called a sweeping elections law signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this week an "atrocity," and said the Justice Department is "taking a look" at the measure.

The new law includes provisions to require voter identification for absentee ballots, limit the use of ballot drop boxes, give state officials more power over elections and make it a crime to offer voters food and water as they wait in line. 

Critics argue that the law disproportionately affects Black voters, who were critical to recent Democratic victories. Mr. Biden narrowly won the state in the 2020 election, and Georgia sent two Democrats to the Senate after runoff elections in January.

Asked by reporters on Friday how the White House could respond to the bill, Mr. Biden said "we're working on that right now."

"We don't know quite exactly what we can do at this point. The Justice Department's taking a look as well," Mr. Biden said. 

He told reporters that the bill was an "atrocity."

"It has nothing to do with fairness, nothing to do with decency. They passed the law saying you can't provide water for people standing in line while they're waiting to vote? You don't need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting. You can't provide water for people about to vote? Give me a break," he said.

In a statement released earlier on Friday, the president urged Congress to pass voting rights legislation that would counter the Georgia law and other bills proposed by Republican state legislatures across the country that would make voting more difficult.

"This law, like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country is a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience," Mr. Biden said. He noted that longer lines at the polls disproportionately affected Black voters in metropolitan areas, as Republican officials have reduced the number of polling sites in their neighborhoods.

"This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end. We have a moral and constitutional obligation to act. I once again urge Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to make it easier for all eligible Americans access the ballot box and prevent attacks on the sacred right to vote," Mr. Biden continued.

The House recently passed the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that address elections and elections and campaign finance reform. However, it is unlikely to pass in the Senate, where most Republicans have expressed opposition to the bill. Democrats only have a 50-seat majority in the Senate, and most legislation requires 60 votes to advance.

Even if Democrats eliminated the filibuster, which would lower the threshold to a simple majority, some Democrats have also expressed concerns about the bill. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said this week that he believed the bill should be narrowed, and Democrats and Republicans should try to pass voting rights legislation on a bipartisan basis. Manchin is also opposed to ending the filibuster.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate Judiciary Committee would soon take up the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act struck down by the Supreme Court. Like the For the People Act, it is unlikely to receive the needed support from 60 senators.

Meanwhile, Republicans argue that the Georgia bill does not amount to voter suppression. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said that "the cries of 'voter suppression' from those on the left ring hollow." Kemp said that it made elections safer.

"There is nothing 'Jim Crow' about requiring a photo or state-issued ID to vote by absentee ballot. Every Georgia voter must already do so when voting in-person," Kemp said on Friday.

The Book Report: New fiction, nonfiction and poetry

Push to pass the Equality Act as more states sign anti-transgender legislation into law

National Day of Action rallies held in response to spike in violence against Asian Americans

Recommended Stories

  • Biden decries Georgia's 'un-American' voting law: 'This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

    President Biden lashed out at a new Georgia measure signed into law Thursday that restricts voting in the battleground state, likening it to racist Jim Crow-era measures designed to suppress the votes of Black Americans.

  • At a Pivotal Moment in Afghanistan, Journalists Are Being Killed in Record Numbers

    As peace talks are underway and President Biden is contemplating whether to finally pull out of America's longest war, droves of seasoned Afghan reporters are being targeted and driven into hiding

  • Health concerns block some Texans from testifying on voting

    As Texas legislators gathered Friday to consider sweeping changes to who in the nation's second-largest state can cast a ballot and how, some voters said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing them to choose between their health and their right to be heard by their government. Proposed legislation before the GOP-led state Senate and House mirrors a nationwide campaign by Republicans that aims to restrict voting even more, with rules Democrats say disenfranchise racial and ethnic minorities. In Texas, which already has some of the strictest voting laws in the U.S., that would mean granting more power to partisan poll watchers, eliminating the option to cast a ballot via drive-thru as well as requiring a doctor’s note for people with disabilities who want to vote by mail for a full year.

  • Biden signals willingness to eliminate the filibuster if needed

    The president said the filibuster was "being abused in a gigantic way."

  • Marc Gasol with a deep 3 vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/25/2021

  • Good Planning Can Reduce the Chances of Taxes Hurting Your Retirement Funds

    There are a lot of pieces to the retirement tax-planning puzzle, but lucky for you, that means you have a lot of options to help control your taxes.

  • U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's multiple myeloma therapy

    Ide-cel is a CAR-T therapy that involves taking immune cells from a patient, engineering them to attack tumor cells and infusing them back into the patient. Bristol Myers Squibb and partner bluebird bio Last year resubmitted its application for ide-cel after the U.S. drug regulator declined to review the treatment and sought more information. As part of the Celgene-Bristol Myers deal, Celgene shareholders would have received a $9 per share payment if three of Celgene's top pipeline assets were approved by certain dates.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years.

  • Biden administration moves to safeguard DACA program for "Dreamers"

    A federal judge in Texas is set to issue a ruling in a lawsuit filed by Texas' Republican attorney general, who is seeking to have the Obama-era program gradually terminated.

  • Exclusive: Ex-lobbyist sues Eli Lilly alleging sexual discrimination, harassment

    A former top lobbyist for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co accused a high-ranking executive and another senior manager of engaging in sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliation against women in its Washington D.C. office, according to a lawsuit filed Friday. The suit, filed in federal court by in-house lobbyist Sonya Elling, alleges that a Lilly senior vice president, Leigh Ann Pusey, repeatedly demeaned Elling and other women, and eventually forced Elling to resign. Elling’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for lost pay and alleged reputational and emotional harm.

  • A look inside an immigration holding facility: GOP senators 'stunned' by conditions at 'overwhelmed' site

    Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana and James Lankford of Oklahoma were among more than a dozen Republicans who visited the Rio Grande Valley Friday.

  • Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security

    Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, was tapped Friday to become the House’s first African American sergeant-at-arms as Congress sorts through the grave security failings revealed by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced the appointment of Walker, who was closely involved with the security that day as he dispatched troops to back up overwhelmed Capitol Police. Walker's testimony has been a crucial part of investigations into how hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters could have invaded the Capitol and sent members of the House and Senate fleeing for their lives.

  • Colorado boy gives flowers to King Soopers employees

    JJ Witmer, 11, felt incredibly sad for the victims and the King Soopers workers in the days following the mass shooting. JJ asked his mom if he could bring flowers to his local supermarkets.

  • TikTok Stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray Land New Reality Show Sway Life

    The show will follow the social media stars as they navigate their lives in the spotlight

  • Thunder shut down Al Horford, turn focus to young players

    With 28 games left in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Thunder have shut down veteran center Al Horford, the team announced on Saturday. The Thunder have been deliberate about sitting Horford throughout the season. In nights of back-to-back games, Horford had sat in at least one every time this season, and these days off have increased since the All-Star break, during which he has played four of the eight games entering Saturday. General manager Sam Presti has told Horford’s agent that the team will work to find a trade destination “that fits better with this stage of his career, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted

  • Aldi’s new £24.99 silk pillowcase may be your next skincare saviour

    Reap the benefits of this luxe product for the fraction of the price

  • Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

    Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.comWhy conservatives should hate Georgia's voting restrictionsThe Republican surrender to gun violenceMaine GOP overwhelmingly rejects Collins censure

  • Inside Tigray: 'They shot my mama in the back'

    At 14 years old Mibrak Esayas and her five younger siblings are now orphans.She'll never foreget the day in November when soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray.Her father, a priest, begged them not to shoot."Daddy said I am a civilian. They shot him in the chest with three bullets and he fell down on his head. We saw Daddy lying there. Then they shot my mama in her back."Mibrak describes how she was shot in the thigh as her brother and sisters screamed in terror.The soldiers, she says, were Eritrean.On Tuesday (March 23) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged for the first time that Eritrean soldiers had crossed into Tigray during an Ethiopian military campaign against the region's former ruling party, the TPLF.He's since said the Eritrean military has agreed to withdraw but he's facing mounting international pressure to address reports of human rights abuses.Mibrak is among more than two dozen civilians in Tigray who told Reuters they have been victims or witnesses to shootings, gang rapes and looting by Eritrean soldiers.Mibrak hid her siblings under the bed during the incident in the town of Zalambessa, near Eritrea's border.They stayed there for two days without food, water or electricity. It felt safer, she says, and they didn't have to see her parents' bodies.Ethiopia and Eritrea have called reports of atrocities by Eritrean soldiers overblown.Abiy says he has raised the issue with Eritrea and he's also said an Ethiopian soldiers found to have committed rape or looting would be held accountable.Eritrea's information minister said by text message that it was "not in our military tradition to kill civilians".Reuters verified parts of Mibrak's account through her medical records, with parishioners from her father's church and with her aunt and uncle who are now caring for the children.In a two-bedroom apartment, the aunt holds up a photo of Mibrak's parents."Don't show the children," she says. "Mibrak holds it and cries at night."

  • United States condemns China's sanctions in dispute over Uighurs

    The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two American religious-rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities. Beijing's sanctions followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada earlier this week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighur Muslims and other Turkic minorities in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

  • Prince William named 'world’s sexiest bald man,' internet demands justice for Stanley Tucci

    The Stanley Tucci hive has arisen after Prince William was named the world's sexiest bald man by an informal study.