  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden says kids under 12 could be eligible for COVID vaccines in weeks. That's not likely.

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden is optimistic that vaccines for children under 12 years old could be available as early as August.

Biden made the statement during a town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday that was hosted by CNN. After speaking with scientists, Biden said he wasn't promised a specific date, but did have an expectation.

"My expectation talking to the group of scientists we put together, over 20 of them, plus others in the field, is that sometime maybe in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning of September, October, they'll get a final approval," he said.

That's an unlikely timeline. Trials began in March for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for younger children. The results of the trials are expected in the fall, not within weeks.

Dr. Alejandra Gurtman, vice president of the Vaccine Clinical Research and Development at Pfizer said they were planning an emergency use authorization for the 5 to 11 age group in September or October during a presentation at a Johns Hopkins-University of Washington symposium on June 30. She said the 2- to 5-year-old group would follow soon after.

Children under the age of 12 are still ineligible to receive the vaccine in the U.S. and Biden said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will probably recommend those who are not vaccinated to wear masks in school.

'It's limbo': Parents stuck between two COVID-19 worlds as young kids remain unvaccinated

"It's going to get a little bit tight in terms of, well, are Mom or Dad being honest that Johnny did or did not get vaccinated? That's going to raise questions," Biden said. "It's a matter of community responsibility."

On July 9, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated children did not need to wear masks at school.

"Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority," a press release from the CDC said.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics had a different opinion and recommended that all children over the age of 2, regardless of their vaccinations, should wear a mask.

COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled in the U.S. over the last two weeks. The delta variant of the virus, scientists say, is more contagious. A lambda variant was recently identified at a Houston-area hospital, but health experts said it doesn't appear as contagious.

“I know there’s great interest in lambda, but I think people really need to be focused on delta,” Dr. S. Wesley Long, Houston Methodist’s medical director of diagnostic biology, said. “Most importantly, regardless of the variant, our best defense against all these variants is vaccination.”

Our World Data reports that 49.3 % of Americans are fully vaccinated. During the town hall, Biden urged people to get the vaccine.

“We have a pandemic for those who haven’t gotten the vaccination – it’s that basic, that simple,” Biden said.

Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You do not know what you are talking about'

'Hard choice doesn't amount to coercion': Judge sides with Indiana University in student challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Contributing: Ryan Miller

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine for kids coming in weeks, Biden says. Pfizer says fall.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says CDC will advise unvaccinated kids to mask up in school this fall

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control is likely to advise that kids who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks when they return from summer holidays to school in the fall. Children over the age of 12 who were able to get vaccinated "shouldn't wear a mask," Biden told the fully vaccinated crowd, but those who are not should be. "It's going to get tight in terms of whether Mom or Dad are being honest that Johnny did or didn't get vaccinated," Biden said.

  • U.S. First Lady arrives in Tokyo for Olympics

    Biden was greeted by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and several U.S. officials upon her arrival at the airport. She is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga at Akasaka Palace later on Thursday (July 22).Biden is leading the U.S. diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, sending a message of support to a key Asian ally despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.The Olympics trip is the first lady's first solo adventure abroad and will include three days on the ground in Japan.She plans to attend the opening ceremony on Friday (July 23), as well as meet with Team USA athletes, U.S. foreign service officers and Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

  • Keep calm and get vaccinated, Biden says of ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases

    WASHINGTON — Coronavirus rates are rising and masks are returning in some areas, but President Biden had a simple message on Wednesday evening: Get your coronavirus vaccine and, having done so, don’t worry about reports of “breakthrough infections,” which have caused some vaccinated people to test positive for the coronavirus. “There are very, very, very, very, very, very few people” who’ve contracted COVID-19 after having been fully vaccinated, the president told reporters. And those infections, he added, are “not life-threatening,” because the coronavirus vaccines are exceptionally effective at preventing severe and critical illness.

  • Should fully immunized people wear masks indoors? An infectious disease physician weighs in

    Masking indoors will yet again be the new normal in Los Angeles County -- and possibly elsewhere in the U.S. Lourdes Balduque/ Moment via Getty ImagesWith the highly infectious delta coronavirus variant spreading at an alarming rate, the World Health Organization in late June 2021 urged people to again wear masks indoors – even those who are fully vaccinated. And on July 15, Los Angeles County, California, announced that it would again require masking up in public indoor spaces, regardless of va

  • US is split between the vaccinated and unvaccinated – and deaths and hospitalizations reflect this divide

    As coronavirus cases surge, unvaccinated people are accounting for nearly all hospitalizations and deaths. Fat Camera/E+ via Getty ImagesIn recent weeks, one piece of data has gotten a lot of attention: 99.5% of all the people dying from COVID-19 in the U.S. are unvaccinated. We are two researchers who work in public health and study immunity, viruses and other microbes. Since the start of the pandemic, public health experts have been concerned about what might happen if large sections of the U.

  • Here’s why Florida is seeing a surge of COVID cases again — and how to protect yourself

    Florida is seeing an increase in COVID-19 again, accounting for 1 in 5 new cases in the United States.

  • Prince Harry's Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Aren't Thrilled with His Memoir

    Apparently they're "stunned."

  • Guinea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 concerns

    Guinea has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, citing the resurgence of COVID-19 variants, AP reports.Why it matters: It's the second country, after North Korea, to pull out of the Tokyo Games because of pandemic-related concerns. The decision will keep five athletes from competing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMinister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow announced the withdrawal Wednesday in a letter addressed to the Guinean Olympi

  • Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight

    An Indonesian man with the coronavirus has boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result. Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory. Indonesia is in the grip of the worse coronavirus surge in Asia with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • Rare 'breakthrough' COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion

    Reports of athletes, lawmakers and others getting the coronavirus despite vaccination may sound alarming but top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots are doing exactly what they are supposed to: dramatically reducing severe illness and death. The best indicator: U.S. hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated, and real-world data from Britain and Israel support that protection against the worst cases remains strong. What scientists call “breakthrough” infections in people who are fully vaccinated make up a small fraction of cases.

  • COVID cases are surging, and it's not because of "breakthrough" infections

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Note: Rhode Island and Iowa data is from CDC and from July 12-July 19; Map: Axios VisualsCoronavirus infections are rising dramatically all over the U.S. as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.The big picture: Some “breakthrough” infections are happening to vaccinated people, but this rising tide of cases and hospitalizations is mainly a threat to those who aren’t vaccinated. And in some parts of the country, most people aren’t vaccinated — so the vir

  • The Delta variant is in the House, and also the White House, jolting political Washington

    The Delta variant is in the House, and also the White House, jolting political Washington

  • Pediatric speech pathologist affirms parent’s TikTok tip: ‘Provide a positive environment by changing your words’

    This pediatric speech pathologist confirmed a TikTok parent’s tip for getting kids and toddlers to listen!

  • ‘No way to win’: School Leaders Face Unsettling Year of Public Outrage

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. As one of 27 district leaders on a national COVID recovery task force, Virginia Beach schools Superintendent Aaron Spence helped craft a list of the issues his counterparts across the country would need to consider as […]

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    South Korea on Thursday reported another daily record of 1,842 coronavirus cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant. The World Health Organization on Thursday urged Indonesia to implement a stricter and wider lockdown to combat surging infections and deaths, just days after the country's president flagged the easing of restrictions. Indonesia has become one of the epicentres of the pandemic in recent weeks, with positive cases leaping fivefold in the past five weeks.

  • Frontline workers in Nevada say they are 'reliving 2020' as new infections surge to highest point in 5 months

    With coronavirus infections on the rise again in the U.S., hospitals across the country are trying to meet the needs of thousands of patients who are testing positive for COVID-19, and are in need of medical care. One state that has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has been Nevada, where case levels have swelled by nearly 200% in the last month, the state’s highest level since February, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Basically, we're reliving 2020 in 2021,” Dr. Angie Honsberg, medical director for the intensive care unit at University Medical Center told ABC News.

  • Mask Wearing Is Back. Going Back to the Office Might Be Delayed. The Covid Crisis Isn’t Over.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said even some vaccinated people may want to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces as the Delta variant spreads.

  • Why the delta variant is more contagious and prevalent in younger populations

    The amount of viral particles people have can affect how sick they get and how infectious they are.

  • 'If you are unvaccinated, this is probably the most dangerous point in time of the pandemic to date': Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Clinical Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital & host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.&nbsp;

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine works very well against the Delta variant - but only after 2 doses

    The study on 19,000 people in the UK found one Pfizer shot was about 36% effective against Delta, but it was highly effective after two shots.