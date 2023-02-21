Biden says 'Kyiv stands strong' a year after Russia invaded Ukraine

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Kyiv stood strong a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began and that Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated Ukraine.

"I can report Kyiv stands strong," Biden said in a speech in Poland.

"Yes we would stand up for sovereignty and we did.... yes we would stand up for democracy and we did," Biden added, referring to the support by the U.S. and its allies to Ukraine.

