Biden says they made real progress during meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden has said that "real progress" was made during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: Biden on Х (Twitter); White House

Quote from Biden: "I value the conversation I had today with President Xi because I think it's paramount that we understand each other clearly, leader to leader.

There are critical global challenges that demand our joint leadership. And today, we made real progress."

Details: The White House statement noted that "the two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral and global issues".

In addition, the White House added that Biden and Xi "exchanged views on areas of difference".

Background:

On Wednesday, 15 November, US President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, their first face-to-face meeting in a year and Xi's first visit to the US in four years.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping called the partnership between the two countries "the most important bilateral relationship in the world", saying that "planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed".

