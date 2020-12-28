Biden: Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech after a conference video call in Wilmington
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech after a conference video call in Wilmington
Simon Lewis and Matt Spetalnick

By Simon Lewis and Matt Spetalnick

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out" under President Donald Trump and the lack of information being provided to his transition team by the outgoing administration was an "irresponsibility."

"We've encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said after a meeting with his foreign policy team.

"Right now we just aren't getting all of the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," he added.

After Biden beat Trump in the Nov. 3 election, the Democrat’s team only began meeting with administration officials in late November to coordinate the handover.

Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede defeat and his administration only authorized cooperation with Biden on Nov. 23. Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Earlier this month, Biden's team said they had met resistance to requests for information from some Pentagon officials.

The Pentagon pushed back. A senior defense official last week said that the Pentagon had conducted 163 interviews and 181 requests for information and that it would continue to provide information and meetings.

But Biden reiterated his team's concerns on Monday. When he takes office, he will inherit a wide range of foreign policy and national security challenges, including China, Iran and North Korea, as well as the coronavirus pandemic raging across the globe.

One of his toughest tasks will be rebuilding U.S. alliances that have frayed under four years of Trump's "America First" agenda.

"My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies," Biden said. "We need full visibility to the budget planning under way at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up that our adversaries may try to exploit."

But Biden said his team, while securing cooperation from some federal agencies, had "encountered obstruction from the political leadership" at the Pentagon.

"And the truth is that many of the agencies that are crucial to our security have incurred enormous damage. Many of them have been hollowed out – in personnel, capacity and in morale," he said. "There’s policy processes that have atrophied or have been sidelined to the despair of our alliances."

(Reporting by Simon Lewis in Wilmington, Delaware, and Matt Spetalnick and Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

Latest Stories

  • Trump news - live: Biden says transition has hit ‘roadblocks’, as president urged to act on $2k relief checks

    Follow our live blog for all the latest from the White House and beyond

  • Nashville bomber claimed to have cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before attack

    The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests 2021 might just be incredible

  • Officials knew about sexual abuse at Lowell prison —and did nothing. System must have independent oversight | Opinion

    A horrifying new report by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that, for more than a decade, Florida’s political leaders and the state Department of Corrections (FDC) have ignored the sexual abuse by staff, including rape, of incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

  • Her Father Had a Theory About Her Killing. Then Came the Arrest.

    NEW YORK -- When Ola Salem's body was discovered in a park on Staten Island in October 2019, her friends and relatives were left grasping for an explanation.Salem, 25, was known as a dedicated advocate at the domestic violence shelter for Muslim women and children where she volunteered, and suspicion in local media focused on her husband, with whom the police said she had a tumultuous relationship.Her father offered another theory: Kabary Salem told The New York Times that his daughter had shared stories of being followed by someone on the highway.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesBut authorities now say that tip was a lie intended to misdirect investigators, and it was Kabary Salem who killed his daughter, dragged her body into Bloomingdale Park and covered it with branches.Kabary Salem, 52, appeared virtually in court last week to face a seven-count indictment, with charges including murder, strangulation and concealment of a human corpse. He pleaded not guilty, court records show. A lawyer for Kabary Salem could not be reached for comment last week.Officials said that despite Kabary Salem's statements to reporters, he had been considered a suspect in his daughter's death."Throughout the course of this tragic case, we had never lost hope that the alleged killer would be arrested and charged," Michael E. McMahon, the Staten Island district attorney, said in a statement. "We will continue to work tirelessly to hold this defendant accountable."The charges followed a yearlong investigation into a killing that perplexed many of those who knew Ola Salem. Her friends said that they were rattled by the news of her father's arrest.On Oct. 23, 2019, Ola Salem had been in Pennsylvania with her father, a former professional boxer who had competed at the Olympics, officials said.Later that evening or early the next day, Kabary Salem strangled his daughter, according to the indictment. Officials said he then drove to Staten Island, dragged her body to Bloomingdale Park in the Prince's Bay neighborhood and covered her with branches and leaves. Afterward, they said, he traveled back to Pennsylvania and later fled the country.Key to the investigation was the discovery this year that Kabary Salem had rented a car from Avis on Oct. 22, a law enforcement official familiar with the case said.Previously, Kabary Salem had told investigators that he had driven his daughter home to New York in their family car. Investigators also found his daughter's phone in the family car, the official said, and Kabary Salem told them she had forgotten it when he dropped her off.In reality, the official said, detectives discovered that Kabary Salem used the rental car to travel extensively on Staten Island, including a brief stop in the park near where his daughter's body was found. He was arrested in Kuwait in December with the assistance of the State Department and Interpol and quarantined before being extradited back to New York.Prosecutors did not provide a potential motive for the killing. But relationships between Ola Salem and close relatives appeared to have been fraught for some time.At the time of her death, Ola Salem's family had an active order of protection against her, according to the law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.Kabary Salem, who had also worked as a driver, was a boxer on Egypt's Olympic team in 1992 and 1996. He was known as "The Egyptian Magician" and held a mixed reputation among fans and other fighters, gaining notoriety in 1999 when an opponent whom he had repeatedly head-butted during a match lost consciousness and died after brain surgery. He retired from the sport six years later.On a now-defunct Instagram account, Kabary Salem posted a picture of himself and his daughter in March with the caption, "I miss you and love you rip my love." After Ola Salem's death, Kabary Salem was quoted in a New York Times story saying that his daughter "always said somebody would follow her" when she was driving and that he hoped to receive clarity."I want to know what happened to her, what is the reason for that -- but no one tells me -- I am just waiting," he said at the time.He is set to appear back in court on Feb. 5.Members of Ola Salem's family declined to comment further when reached Wednesday, saying they were still processing the news.As a teenager, Ola Salem, who grew up in Coney Island, was an active member of the Muslim American Society Youth Center in South Brooklyn. Friends said she enjoyed boxing like her father, led religious discussions at Kingsborough Community College on weekends and was known for her caring spirit and protective disposition at the Asiyah Women's Center, a domestic violence shelter where she volunteered for night shifts.Dania Darwish, the co-founder of the shelter and friend for more than a decade, said her stomach turns when she encounters reminders of Ola Salem's death. She added that she hopes "justice is served."Darwish recalled the last days of Ramadan, when she and Ola Salem would dance and sing, exchange laughs and envision their lives in the future. As she was opening the shelter in Brooklyn, Darwish said she reached out to Ola Salem for help, knowing that her friend had a "way of making people feel safe" and comfortable."People would be so traumatized coming to us, and she just had this relaxed spirit and calming presence," Darwish said. "She just made people immediately laugh at something even though they were having the worst days of their lives."Ola Salem was known to be outspoken. When she was 17, she made headlines after a visit to Playland Park, an amusement park in Rye, New York, on a youth trip to mark the end of Ramadan. When Ola Salem was told by employees she could not join her younger sister on a ride because of her hijab, she asked to speak with management.The issue escalated, and a small melee broke out. "I said, 'It's not my headgear. It's my religion,'" Ola Salem told the Times.For Darwish, the killing of her friend -- who fiercely defended other women -- remains a devastating loss."There are women who were experiencing domestic violence and left situations where they could've gotten murdered. She was the reason they felt safe enough to leave," she said. "I wish our community did more to protect her in the way she protected them."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • Swiss hand over remaining $150 million to U.S. from massive Ponzi scheme

    Switzerland will return $150 million from blocked Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year to the United States to be given to victims of convicted Ponzi scheme con artist Robert Allen Stanford, the Federal Ministry of Justice said on Monday. Stanford, a former Texas financier known primarily by his middle name, was convicted of fraud by a Houston jury in 2012 in what prosecutors called a $7.2 billion fraud that lasted two decades and which was eclipsed in size only by the Ponzi scheme run by Bernie Madoff. Stanford, now serving a 110-year prison term, had stashed millions from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank at the Swiss arm of French bank Societe Generale, which he tapped regularly to fund a fleet of private jets and a 100-foot yacht, according to U.S. District Court filings from 2012.

  • Boeing 737 Max takes to the skies again in crucial passenger confidence test following fatal crashes

    Boeing's troubled 737 Max jet series is set to return to the skies on Tuesday with the first major commercial test flight for the company since the aircraft was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people. American Airlines is set to relaunch passenger flights on the Boeing 737 Max 8 on Tuesday morning with a trip from Miami to New York, the first step in its plans to gradually reintroduce its 737 Max fleet. The US airline has worked hard to restore passenger confidence in the aircraft since US safety regulators announced in November they had cleared the 737 Max to fly again. Earlier this month, American Airlines said it was planning to host tours of the Boeing 737 Max jets for its customers as well as calls with its pilots in the coming weeks to assuage any doubts among prospective passengers. American Airlines is informing customers that they are choosing to fly on the Max aircraft before they confirm their ticket purchase and the carrier said it would re-book customers who do not feel comfortable about the aircraft.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Democrats aim for higher relief checks after Trump reversal on stimulus bill

    Democrats are pushing for higher pandemic relief payments after President Trump backed down from his threats to block the coronavirus aid package.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests 2021 might just be incredible

  • Disney employee, 33, says she got Covid vaccine – as hospital admits giving doses to non-healthcare workers

    Disney employee says in a now-removed Facebook post that husband’s aunt was a ‘big deal’ at Los Angeles hospital

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • A New Fitness Culture and the Future of Force Design: Gen. CQ Brown Lays Out Way Ahead for the Air Force

    The U.S. Air Force’s top general says it’s time for airmen to study up on their competition.

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests

    President Trump complained for nearly a week about a "disgraceful" $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and 2021 spending package Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, "only to sign it and get nothing in return?" Politico's Playbook editors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer marveled Monday morning. "Trump got taken to the cleaners."After this "bizarre, embarrassing episode," all Trump proved is that "he had no discernible strategy and no hand to play," Palmer and Sherman write. "He folded, and got nothing besides a few days of attention and chaos. ... Zip. Zero. Zilch." Trump issued a statement insisting he got promises out of Congress, they note, but "he'll never get the spending rescissions he's asking for — like, zero chance" — and his support for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks will only "split the Republican Party on the way out the door.""This is probably the most fitting coda to Trump's presidency, and a neat encapsulation of his relationship with Congress," Palmer and Sherman argue. "He never cared to understand the place and was disengaged from its work. They'll be laughing — er, scratching their heads — at your genius about this one for a while, Mr. President."Palmer also noted the terrible optics of Trump sitting on relief checks, unemployment benefits, and rental aid from his golf resort in Palm Beach, while Vice President Mike Pence is on a skiing vacation in Vail, Colorado, and Mnuchin took a private jet down to his vacation home in a Mexican resort near Cabo.> I get it's the holidays ... but Trump being in Mar-a-Lago, Pence being in Vail & Mnuchin being in Mexico is such a dramatic split screen from the pain and suffering that so many Americans are feeling right now when it comes to just being able to afford food and housing.> > — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) December 28, 2020Maybe there's something fitting about that, too.More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election 2021 might just be incredible Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • A Cheerleader's Vulgar Message Prompts a First Amendment Showdown

    WASHINGTON -- It was a Saturday in the spring of 2017, and a ninth grade student in Pennsylvania was having a bad day. She had just learned that she had failed to make the varsity cheerleading squad and would remain on junior varsity.The student expressed her frustration on social media, sending a message on Snapchat to about 250 friends. The message included an image of the student and a friend with their middle fingers raised, along with text expressing a similar sentiment. Using a curse word four times, the student expressed her dissatisfaction with "school," "softball," "cheer" and "everything."Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesThough Snapchat messages are ephemeral by design, another student took a screenshot of this one and showed it to her mother, a coach. The school suspended the student from cheerleading for a year, saying the punishment was needed to "avoid chaos" and maintain a "teamlike environment."The student sued the school district, winning a sweeping victory in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Philadelphia. The court said the First Amendment did not allow public schools to punish students for speech outside school grounds.Next month, at its first private conference after the holiday break, the Supreme Court will consider whether to hear the case, Mahanoy Area School District v. BL, No. 20-255. The 3rd Circuit's ruling is in tension with decisions from several other courts, and such splits often invite Supreme Court review.In urging the justices to hear the case, the school district said administrators around the nation needed a definitive ruling from the Supreme Court on their power to discipline students for what they say away from school."The question presented recurs constantly and has become even more urgent as COVID-19 has forced schools to operate online," a brief for the school district said. "Only this court can resolve this threshold First Amendment question bedeviling the nation's nearly 100,000 public schools."Justin Driver, a law professor at Yale and author of "The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, the Supreme Court and the Battle for the American Mind," agreed with the school district, to a point."It is difficult to exaggerate the stakes of this constitutional question," he said. But he added that schools had no business telling students what they could say when they were not in school."In the modern era, a tremendous percentage of minors' speech occurs off campus but online," he said. "Judicial decisions that permit schools to regulate off-campus speech that criticizes public schools are antithetical to the First Amendment. Such decisions empower schools to reach into any student's home and declare critical statements verboten, something that should deeply alarm all Americans."The key precedent is from a different era. In 1969, in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the Supreme Court allowed students to wear black armbands to protest the Vietnam War but said disruptive speech, at least on school grounds, could be punished.Making distinctions between what students say on campus and off was easier in 1969, before the rise of social media. These days, most courts have allowed public schools to discipline students for social media posts so long as they are linked to school activities and threaten to disrupt them.A divided three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit took a different approach, announcing that a categorical rule would seem to limit the ability of public schools to address many kinds of disturbing speech by students on social media, including racist threats and cyberbullying.In a concurring opinion, Judge Thomas L. Ambro wrote that he would have ruled for the student on narrower grounds. It would have been enough, he said, to say that her speech was protected by the First Amendment because it did not disrupt school activities. The majority was wrong, he said, to protect all off-campus speech.In a brief urging the Supreme Court to hear the school district's appeal, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association said the line the 3rd Circuit had drawn was too crude."Whether a disruptive or harmful tweet is sent from the school cafeteria or after the student has crossed the street on her walk home, it has the same impact," the brief said. "The 3rd Circuit's formalistic rule renders schools powerless whenever a hateful message is launched from off campus."The student, represented by lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union, told the Supreme Court that the First Amendment protected her "colorful expression of frustration, made in an ephemeral Snapchat on her personal social media, on a weekend, off campus, containing no threat or harassment or mention of her school, and that did not cause or threaten any disruption of her school."The brief focused on that last point, and it did not spend much time defending the 3rd Circuit's broader approach.The Supreme Court has a reputation for being protective of First Amendment rights. Chief Justice John Roberts, in an appearance at a law school last year, described himself as "probably the most aggressive defender of the First Amendment on the court now."But the court has been methodically cutting back on students' First Amendment rights since the Tinker decision in 1969. And in the court's last major decision on students' free speech, in 2007, Roberts wrote the majority opinion, siding with a principal who had suspended a student for displaying a banner that said "Bong Hits 4 Jesus."Driver said that suggested a blind spot."There is at least one major area where Chief Justice Roberts' defense of the First Amendment is notably lax: student speech," he said. "I fervently hope that Roberts will regain his fondness for the First Amendment when the court finally resolves this urgent question."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

    Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

  • Fighters Launched from Carrier Give Cover to US Troops Withdrawing from Somalia

    F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.

  • VIRUS TODAY: Huge study on another COVID vaccine is underway

    — A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation’s first shots. — Homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other U.S. cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden reportedly set to invoke Defense Production Act to speed up COVID-19 vaccine production

    "You will see" President-elect Joe Biden invoke the Defense Production Act after he takes office in January, Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, said during an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday. "The idea there is to make sure the personal protective equipment, the test capacity, and the raw materials for the vaccines are produced in adequate supply," she added.The wartime production law allows the president to order companies to prioritize manufacturing that is related to national security. President Trump invoked the act earlier this year after some hesitation to increase the supply of ventilators.Biden's team has reportedly been stewing over whether to invoke the law, and Gounder's statement indicates they are leaning that way. It's unclear exactly how Biden would use the law, and questions of equity remain, CNBC notes. For example, the U.S. government reportedly agreed to invoke the DPA as part of its deal in securing an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In that scenario, the law would "help Pfizer get better access to around nine specialized products it needs to make the vaccine," so there is concern Pfizer would be unfairly favored over other manufacturers. As things stand, however, only Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines approved for emergency use. Read more at CNBC.More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests 2021 might just be incredible