Biden says ‘there is no deadline’ for Americans who want to leave Afghanistan

Delivering remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan on Tuesday, President Biden said the U.S. is committed to getting out any American who wants to leave the country.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Since March, we reached out 19 times to Americans in Afghanistan, with multiple warnings and offers to help them leave Afghanistan. All the way back as far as March. After we started the evacuation 17 days ago, we did initial outreach and analysis, and identified around 5,000 Americans who had decided earlier to stay in Afghanistan, but now wanted to leave.

Our operation Allied Rescue ended up getting more than 5,500 Americans out. We got out thousands of citizens and diplomats from those countries that went into Afghanistan with us to get bin Laden. We got out locally employed staff in the United States embassy and their families, totaling roughly 2,500 people. We got thousands of Afghan translators and interpreters and others who supported the United States out, as well.

Now, we believe that about 100 or 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan with some intention to leave. Most of those who remain are dual citizens, longtime residents who had earlier decided to stay because of their family roots in Afghanistan. The bottom line, 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave. And for those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out. Secretary of State Blinken is leading the continued diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage for any American, Afghan partner or foreign national who wants to leave Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Tom Malinowski on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Rep. Tom Malinowski joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Biden's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and Biden's tax and infrastructure plans.&nbsp;

  • Trump Reveals His Master Plan for Afghanistan: We Should’ve ‘Let It Rot’

    Fox BusinessDonald Trump has had a lot to say about how Joe Biden has mishandled the withdrawal from Afghanistan—but, when given the chance to explain what he would have done differently, Trump’s master plan boiled down to leaving the country in smouldering ruins before leaving it forever.The ex-president appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday morning to get some things off his chest a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. During a curious rant about how he believes unnamed shadowy force

  • Leaving Afghanistan, U.S. general's ghostly image books place in history

    Taken with a night vision device from a side window of the C-17 transport plane, the ghostly green and black image of the general striding toward the aircraft waiting on the tarmac at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport was released by the Pentagon hours after the United States ended its 20-year military presence https://www.reuters.com/world/india/rockets-fired-kabul-airport-us-troops-race-complete-evacuation-2021-08-30 in Afghanistan. As a moment in history, the image of Donahue's departure could be cast alongside that of a Soviet general, who led an armoured column across the Friendship Bridge to Uzbekistan, when the Red Army made its final exit from Afghanistan in 1989.

  • Pentagon releases picture of last US soldier to leave Afghanistan, ending 20-year war

    A picture is worth 1,000 words, the saying goes. This one from the Pentagon sums up 20 years of war.

  • Congress passed a bill that would provide payments for Americans evacuated out of Afghanistan

    The bill currently awaits President Biden's signature after it was approved by unanimous consent during the Senate's August recess.

  • Evaluating President Biden's Afghanistan exit strategy

    Emily Harding, Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, International Security Program, CSIS joins Yahoo Finance following President Biden's address regarding the United States' exit from Afghanistan.

  • Biden says U.S. committed to safe passage for last 100-200 Americans left in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to do so, and the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who had some intention to leave. Speaking at the White House, Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan. "The bottom line is 90% of Americans who were in Afghanistan and wanted to leave were able to leave," he said.

  • U.S. ends 20 year war with Afghanistan

    Jessica Smith joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss the end of the United States 20-year war in Afghanistan after the final evacuation flights departed Kabul airport and what the end of this war could mean for the U.S. and Afghanistan moving forward.

  • Americans give Biden low marks on Afghanistan pullout, want to see evacuations through

    Less than 40% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and three quarters wanted U.S. forces to remain in the country until all American civilians could get out, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. The national survey, conducted Aug. 27-30, found that 51% disapproved of Biden's approach to the pullout while 38% approved. The United States completed the withdrawal of its military forces from Afghanistan on Monday, two decades after it invaded the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

  • Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal as an 'extraordinary success,' and says war 'should have ended long ago'

    "I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," Biden said as he continues to face criticism over the pullout.

  • Defiant Biden rejects criticism of Afghan exit, points at Afghan military, Trump role

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday defiantly rejected criticism of his decision to stick to a deadline to pull out of Afghanistan this week, a move that left up to 200 Americans in the country along with thousands of U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens. In a televised address, Biden offered a sweeping defense of his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, saying he inherited an unstable situation from his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, and that the 20-year war "should have ended long ago." Biden's handling of the withdrawal has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans and his own Democrats as well as foreign allies, punctured his job approval ratings and raised questions about his credibility.

  • Pentagon Shifts Blame for Failure to Prepare for ISIS-K Bombing, say British Officials

    According to Tory MPs and U.K. government officials, the Pentagon is attempting to point a finger at the U.K. for last week’s attack outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

  • House Republicans' Afghanistan accountability bill blocked in pro forma session

    A symbolic attempt by House Republicans to bring forward a bill to demand answers of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was blocked in the House on Tuesday.

  • Britain denies pushing to leave Kabul airport gate open before blast

    Britain co-ordinated closely with the United States and did not push to keep a gate open at Kabul airport where a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday. A Politico report on Monday said American forces decided to keep the Abbey Gate open longer than they wanted to allow Britain to continue evacuating personnel. "We got our civilian staff out of the processing centre by Abbey Gate, but it's just not true to suggest that, other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport, that we were pushing to leave the gate open," Raab told Sky News.

  • Pakistan says 11 Islamic State militants killed in raid

    Pakistan’s counter-terrorism units raided a hideout of the Islamic State group in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province before dawn on Tuesday, setting off a shootout that killed 11 militants, the police said. The police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid. The counter-terrorism department provided no further details and the nationality of the slain militants was not immediately known.

  • Biden defends ending mission in Afghanistan: It "was designed to save American lives."

    President Biden said on Tuesday that ending the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan "was designed to save American lives."Why it matters: While Biden said he did not regret pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he made a commitment to get Americans still in the country out even without a military presence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing t

  • The Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Exposes a Dangerous Fault Line in Our Democracy

    “The baby boomers’ turn is over,” said Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller in a video this past Friday. In his nearly five-minute-long post, Scheller laments the Biden Administration’s handling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and calls out senior military leaders, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Commandant of the Marine Corps General David Berger, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

  • 7 Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman have been granted posthumous pardons

    After meeting with dozens of the men's descendants and advocates, Gov. Northam announced posthumous patrons for the "Martinsville Seven."

  • America’s War in Afghanistan Is Over but Our Big Lies About It Live On

    John Moore/GettyThe last American plane left Afghanistan just before midnight in Kabul after more than a decade of lazy showrunners letting self-proclaimed experts go on about how the Afghan government was making progress and the nation’s security forces were building capacity and securing the country. Now, it turns out, that what we called Afghanistan was always a fiction—a proxy of the United States, dependent on our military and doomed to failure without it.And because the show is a ratings h

  • Explainer: What happens now that U.S. troops have left Afghanistan?

    For the first time since 2001 there are no American troops in Afghanistan after the United States completed the evacuation of most of its citizens and thousands of at-risk Afghans. More than 114,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul airport in the past two weeks as part of the U.S. effort. But the end of the U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan raises a new set of questions for Biden and his administration.