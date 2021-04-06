Biden says he has not spoken with Fed Chair Powell

  • FILE PHOTO: Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington
  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations
1 / 2

Biden says he has not spoken with Fed Chair Powell

FILE PHOTO: Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has not spoken to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, noting the central bank is an independent agency.

"I think the Federal Reserve is an independent operation and starting off my presidency I want to be real clear that I'm not going to do the kinds of things that have been done in the last administration," Biden told reporters.

Biden still has significant room to make his mark on the Fed. Powell's term is up next February, when Biden can choose to extend his appointment, and there is an empty seat on the Fed's Board of Governors.

Biden already withdrew former President Donald Trump's nomination of Judy Shelton to fill that seat.

The Fed was designed to keep a degree of independence in setting interest rates and other key policies from politicians.

Trump clashed openly with Powell, whom he appointed, threatening to fire him multiple times for not keeping rates low enough. The Fed eventually lowered rates near zero percent, where it has kept them as the economy weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden has closely coordinated economic policy with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, herself a former Fed chair and colleague of Powell's. When asked about Powell, Biden mentioned that he speaks regularly with Yellen.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On today's call, I'm joined by Greenbrier's Chairman and CEO, Bill Furman; Lorie Tekorius, President and COO; and Adrian Downes, Senior Vice President and CFO. Following our introductory remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

  • Like scoring Elvis tickets: Biden has vowed vaccine eligibility for all as of April 19. Can you snag a spot when the floodgates open?

    President Biden says all U.S. adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, but actually getting a shot may prove challenging at first.

  • 6 arrested in raids at Azle homes. Meth and stolen stimulus checks found, police say

    Suspects are accused of stealing stimulus checks from mailboxes in Tarrant and Parker counties, authorities said.

  • Brazil 'back to business' in 2-3 months as vaccinations accelerate, economy minister says

    Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday he expects the economy will be back on track in two to three months, as an accelerating nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program gets people back to work and revives activity. Speaking in an online event hosted by Banco Itau, Guedes also said he expects a "decisive move" soon on the implementation of the stalled trade pact between the European Union and Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. To achieve that, Brazil must speed up mass vaccination, which Guedes hailed as the country's most important fiscal policy right now.

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Stands By Controversial DeSantis Vaccine Story: It ‘Speaks for Itself’

    CBS/60 MinutesCBS News is standing by its much-maligned 60 Minutes report on Florida’s vaccine rollout, which has prompted backlash from grocery chain Publix, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative media, and some Democrats.The network has largely come under fire for suggesting that there was a link between Publix’s $100,000 donation to DeSantis and Florida’s partnership with the retailer for vaccine distribution. Publix has since called this an “irresponsible suggestion” and that any connection between campaign contributions and vaccine distribution is “absolutely false and offensive.”Besides offering no substantive evidence to support that damning claim, CBS only aired an edited portion of DeSantis’ response to one of their reporters at a press conference, resulting in the Republican governor going on a media blitz and accusing the network of “a reckless disregard for the truth.”Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi investigates allegations that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made decisions about COVID vaccine distribution favoring wealthy or connected individuals, including a supermarket chain that recently donated to the governor's PAC. https://t.co/VbVdXJ3xxv pic.twitter.com/6mbxfMdgPg— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 2, 2021 In a brief statement on Monday, a CBS spokesperson said 60 Minutes edited DeSantis’ remarks for “clarity,” adding that the program “used the portion of the Governor’s over 2-minute response that directly addressed the question from the correspondent.”In a lengthier statement on Tuesday, however, the network specifically took issue with Democratic Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, who has called the network’s reporting “intentionally false” and said they declined his offer to provide additional insight on vaccination efforts.“When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, 60 Minutes reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor,” the network said. “We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined; We spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline.”CBS News added: “The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue. Counter to his statement yesterday, we also spoke on the record with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner. For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 Minutes have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions. Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arkansas Legislature Overrides Governor's Veto, Makes Anti-Trans Bill Law

    Republicans ignored Gov. Asa Hutchinson's concerns about "vast government overreach."

  • Rep. Alcee Hastings, barrier-breaking Florida Democrat, dies at 84

    Hastings, who had been serving his 15th term in Congress, was impeached and removed in 1989 as a federal judge before his congressional career.

  • Derek Chauvin's kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy, Minneapolis police chief testifies

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told the jury Chauvin violated several department policies in his interaction with George Floyd.

  • Nike unveils NBA-like 'City Connect' uniform for Boston Red Sox, with more MLB teams coming soon

    The Boston Red Sox were the first MLB team to reveal their "City Connect" uniform as part of baseball's new partnership with Nike.

  • US could overtake UK in vaccine rollout as Biden offers jabs to all adults this month

    The United States looks likely to overtake the UK in vaccinating a higher percentage of its population in the coming months, as Joe Biden last night announced that all American adults should be offered a jab by April 19. The American vaccine rollout is working in “overdrive” according to Mr Biden, with some four million doses given in 24 hours over the weekend and 150 million shots administered in his first 75 days in office. By contrast, the UK scheme is anticipated to slow down. Official estimates of UK supplies have been sharply downgraded and the Cabinet Office has indicated that an average of 2.7 million doses a week will be given in England until the end of July, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 million. In America, an average of three million shots are given each day.

  • Mitch McConnell told CEOs to 'stay out of politics' over the Georgia voting law, despite being one of the biggest recipients of corporate cash in Congress

    McConnell slammed the companies decrying Georgia's voting law - but he's a top recipient of CEOs' cash.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Work underway on new Castle Island Brewing taproom in South Boston

    Castle Island Brewing Co. said construction is underway on a new taproom in South Boston.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • How President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Could Help Your Community

    The American Jobs Plan could see investments in everything from housing to roads to home care, at a scale both national and local

  • 'A game of chicken': US holds indirect talks with Iran over nuclear deal amid conflicting political pressure

    The U.S. and Iran each have diplomats in Vienna for Tuesday's negotiations over the 2015 nuclear agreement that Donald Trump abandoned.

  • To truly champion voting rights, MLB should have moved the All-Star Game to Washington, D.C.

    The MLB could have fought racism and voter suppression by putting the All-Star Game in the one city that has a big-league team but small-time rights.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • Woman Discovers Her Son's Bride is Her Long Lost Daughter

    A woman in eastern China had the shock of her life when she found out that her son was marrying her long-lost daughter. The reunion occurred right at the would-be spouses' wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on March 31, according to Sohu News. The shocking discovery was made after the woman noticed a birthmark on the bride's hand, which looked strikingly similar to that of her long-lost child.