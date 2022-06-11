Biden says he has 'not yet' decided on Saudi trip

U.S. President Biden departs Los Angeles
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jamal Khashoggi
    Saudi journalist (1958-2018)
  • Mohammed bin Salman
    Saudi crown prince and minister of defense

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he had "not yet" decided if he will travel to Saudi Arabia, a week after he opened the door to a possible trip.

Sources have said Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June. The White House has said that the president feels that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "pariah" for his role in the killing of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey in 2018.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

