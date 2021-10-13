Biden says Port of Los Angeles open 24/7 to reverse supply chain delays

American City Business Journals
The Florida Department of Health is investigating whether South Florida cruise giants violated the state's ban on so-called vaccine passports. Affiliates of Doral-based Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) were listed among 100 companies the state suspects could have violated a law that went into effect July 1. "Under the rule, the Florida Department of Health, now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status," according to a release from the health department.