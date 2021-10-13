Biden says Port of Los Angeles open 24/7 to reverse supply chain delays

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Delivering remarks at the White House on Wednesday, President Biden said that the Port of Los Angeles will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in an effort to curb recent supply chain congestion in the U.S.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories