President Joe Biden signaled the onset of more restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant rips through the nation.

While departing for Camp David on Friday, the commander in chief shouted a response to a reporter who asked if people should expect tougher constraints than what's already been implemented.

"In all probability," he replied.

This comes after the White House downplayed Biden stoking speculation that his administration was open to a national mandate for coronavirus vaccines. Top spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said such a move is not under consideration "at this time."

Still, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Fox News on Friday that she believes the Biden administration is "looking into" the possibility of a federal vaccine mandate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Meanwhile, states and localities are taking steps of their own, reimposing mask mandates that were lifted within the past few months, as the CDC urges renewed precautions, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Biden also said Thursday was a "good day" in terms of higher numbers of people getting vaccinated against the virus.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, White House, Coronavirus, Healthcare

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Biden says 'in all probability' there will be new COVID-19 restrictions