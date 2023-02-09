Biden says Putin "already lost Ukraine"

President Biden has said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has "already lost Ukraine," adding that the military aid for Ukraine during the Russian invasion is open-ended.

Source: Biden, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, reported by European Pravda with a reference to The Hill

Quotes from Biden: "There’s no way that Putin is going to be able to — he’s already lost Ukraine."

"He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, first of all, he’d get a welcome by every Russian speaker, they’d say, ‘Come on in.’ Secondly, he thought what would happen is that NATO would collapse, NATO would not do anything, they’d be afraid to act."

"Go down the line, none of that’s happening."

Details: Biden said NATO is coordinating in support of Ukraine, despite Putin thinking it wouldn’t.

His comments come after he stressed his support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion during the State of the Union.

Biden also pushed back on criticism from a small group of Republican lawmakers who have suggested that too much US assistance is going to Ukraine. PBS’s Judy Woodruff mentioned Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who has suggested money spent in Ukraine should go to Americans, and Biden audibly laughed.

"If these guys don’t want to help Ukraine, I get it, they don’t want to do that, but what are they going to do when … Russia rolls across Ukraine or into Belarus or anywhere else?" he added.

When asked if aid to Ukraine is open-ended, Biden replied, "Yeah, it is."

24 February marks the first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. Since then, US military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded an estimated US$28 billion.

