Biden says Putin committing ‘genocide’

Morgan Chalfant
·2 min read
In this article:
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

President Biden on Tuesday appeared to accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine, an escalation of his administration’s rhetoric on Russia.

Biden made the remark when discussing recent efforts to address higher gas prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” he told an audience in Menlo, Iowa.

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has accused Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine but has stopped short of deeming civilian killings “genocide,” a term that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has used.

Biden’s comments come days after Russian missiles struck a train station in Ukraine, killing more than 50 people, and a week after horrific images of civilian bodies in the streets emerged from the town of Bucha near Kyiv.

Asked last Monday if the killings in Bucha constituted genocide, Biden replied: “No, I think it is a war crime.”

That same day, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration had not yet judged that genocide was taking place in Ukraine and suggested there would be a process to make that determination.

“Based on what we have seen so far, we have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes. We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide,” Sullivan told reporters at the time. “But, again, that’s something we will continue to monitor.”

Biden’s comments during the speech in Iowa on Tuesday represent a major shift in his administration’s labeling of the atrocities in Ukraine.

They are likely to further ratchet up tensions with Russia, which are already running high amid Moscow’s six-week military attack.

It’s unclear whether a formal determination of genocide has been made.

Biden previously got out front of his administration in calling Russian strikes that killed civilians “war crimes” last month. The administration subsequently accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine, including a maternity hospital in Mariupol, and committing war crimes.

—Updated at 5:14 p.m.

