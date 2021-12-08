Biden says putting U.S. troops on ground in Ukraine is 'not on the table'

President Biden travels to Missouri, from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Mason
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion was "not on the table" and he hoped to announce a meeting with Russia and other NATO countries by Friday.

Biden said there would be high-level meetings with Russia and at least four major NATO allies to "discuss the future of Russia's concerns relative to NATO writ large" and whether or not accommodations could be worked out as it related to "bringing down the temperature along the eastern front."

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House, Biden said he had made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his nearly two-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday that there would be economic consequences like none before if Russia invades Ukraine. He said he was confident Putin got the message.

"There were no minced words," Biden said. "I made it very clear: if in fact he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences, economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen," he said.

The White House said on Tuesday after Biden's call that the president had not made concessions to Putin, who is concerned about Ukraine potentially joining NATO. The Russian president has demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward.

The two men held two hours of virtual talks about Ukraine and other issues on Tuesday amid a low point in U.S.-Russia relations as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. The Kremlin has denied having intentions to attack Ukraine and says its troop buildup is defensive in nature.

Biden said he made clear the United States would provide defensive capabilities to Ukraine as well.

Biden said the United States had a moral and legal obligation to defend NATO allies if they are attacked, but that obligation did not extend to Ukraine.

"That is not on the table," Biden said when asked if U.S. troops would be used to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It would depend upon what the rest of the NATO countries were willing to do as well," Biden said. "But the idea the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not ... in the cards right now."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline under threat if Russia invades Ukraine -U.S. officials

    U.S. officials have told members of Congress they have an understanding with Germany about shutting down the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, a senior congressional aide told Reuters on Tuesday. The White House said Germany had made commitments about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in the event of aggressive acts by Russia.

  • West could cut Russia from SWIFT, sanction Nord Stream, Latvia says

    The West must send a strong message to Russia to deter it from invading Ukraine, including cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payment system, sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and strengthening NATO's eastern flank, Latvia said on Tuesday. Hours before U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to discuss Ukraine in a videoconference, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs told Reuters: "Russia needs to know in advance what the economic price tag is."

  • Biden: "Severe consequences" for Putin if he attacks Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow will face a severe economic pain if it tries to attack Ukraine, but promised prospective talks to address Russia's concerns about NATO's expansion. Biden said he was “very straightforward” with Putin during their call Tuesday, warning the Russian leader that he will pay a heavy price if he invades Ukraine.

  • CIA: ‘We don’t know’ if Putin will use force in Ukraine

    Speaking to the Wall Street Journal annual CEO conference, William Burns also added we do know that Vladimir Putin "is putting the Russian military, the Russian security forces where they could act in a pretty sweeping way."U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are to hold a video call on Tuesday (December 7) as the U.S. tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine, after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border.Biden will warn Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said.

  • Slovakia eases virus lockdown but not for the unvaccinated

    Slovakia’s government decided Wednesday to ease the country's current lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 but the restrictions for the unvaccinated. Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said starting on Friday, all shops will reopen for vaccinated or recovered people including services such as hairdressers. Also, ski resorts and fitness centers will be open for a limited number of customers while religious services will be available for those groups in the Roman Catholic stronghold in Central and Eastern Europe.

  • Two shot to death on Grafton Street in Worcester

    A section of Grafton Street detoured for several hours.

  • Mahershala Ali Is 'Humbled and So Encouraged' by Wesley Snipes' Thoughts on His Blade Casting

    Mahershala Ali is set to portray Marvel superhero vampire Blade, a role previously embodied by Wesley Snipes

  • Vacherie man accused of child porn possession

    A Vacherie man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said they found child sex abuse material on his electronic device.

  • Biden says U.S. will not unilaterally send troops to defend Ukraine

    Russia has sent thousands of troops to the Ukraine border recently, raising concerns that it could be planning an invasion of the country.

  • Biden, Putin meet in video call amid Ukraine crisis

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face to face in a high stakes video call Tuesday as the U.S. president tried to put Moscow on notice that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would bring enormous harm to the Russian economy. (Dec. 7)

  • Biden warns Putin on Ukraine

    President Biden warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would result in “strong economic measures,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, shortly after Biden and Putin finished a videoconference lasting roughly two hours.

  • Lil Nas X Jokes About Falling on Stage During Wardrobe Malfunction

    In the clip shared to Twitter, he can be seen trying to hold up a hot-pink skirt that appears to be falling down as he backpedals and eventually falls.

  • Police ID 3 students for 2 ORHS threats; charges coming

    Oak Ridge police are planning to place charges against three juveniles for making two shooting threats against Oak Ridge High School on social media.

  • Duke Energy closes two more coal units at Gaston County plant

    With three of the five units at Duke Energy's Allen Steam Station in Gaston County now closed, the utility looks at the possibility for an early shutdown of the remaining units.

  • Accused spy hoped to flee U.S. because she hated Trump, say lawyers

    Lawyers for a Maryland woman jailed along with her husband for alleged espionage say she wanted to flee Trump, not arrest.

  • Natalie Geisenberger, Olympic luge champion, mulls skipping Beijing Games

    ALTENBERG, Germany — Natalie Geisenberger of Germany, the two-time defending women’s Olympic luge champion, is considering skipping the Beijing Games because of her dissatisfaction with the way athletes were treated by Chinese officials when training there earlier this season. Geisenberger made the revelation Wednesday in an interview with German regional broadcaster BR. It would be

  • Recap: Isaiah Mobley's career night leads No. 16 USC men's basketball past Eastern Kentucky 80-68, Trojans improve to 9-0

    Pac-12 Networks J.B. Long and Don MacLean take a closer look at No. 16 USC men's basketball's 80-68 triumph over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, December 7th in Los Angeles. After a quick segment on Eastern Kentucky's notable alumni, Long and MacLean discuss the Trojans' ninth straight victory to start the season. Isaiah Mobley had a night to remember, setting his career-highs in points (23) and three-pointers (five).

  • Tuesday evening news briefing: Mystery of Ghislaine Maxwell's wealth

    Ghislaine Maxwell trial | Mystery has always surrounded the source of Ghislaine Maxwell's vast wealth. But why have her financial dealings been dragged through a sex abuse trial? Josie Ensor and Jamie Johnson look at why prosecutors are targeting the mystery of Ms Maxwell's fortune, although she claims to have less than $1 million in the bank. It comes after previously-unseen pictures, submitted to the trial, above, show new details from inside the Palm Beach home where Jeffrey Epstein's victims

  • Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows now that he is no longer complying with a subpoena, the panel's chairman said Wednesday. In a letter to Meadows' attorney, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that Meadows has already provided documents to the committee, including personal emails and texts about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thompson noted in the letter that Meadows has also published a book, released this week, that discusses the Jan. 6 attack.

  • Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Australia is joining the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in protest of human rights abuses committed by China's government, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Wednesday.Driving the news: After the Biden administration's announcement that U.S. officials won't attend the Games due to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of China, Morrison said at a Sydney briefing that Australia would follow suit as "it's the