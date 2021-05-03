Biden says he will raise refugee cap to 62,500 but warns the US will not be able to meet new number

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration said Monday it would allow 62,500 refugees to resettle in the United States this year, reversing course after the White House initially said it would keep a historically low Trump-era limit on those fleeing war, violence and persecution.

President Joe Biden made the announcement weeks after he sparked a political uproar from human rights groups and Democrats in Congress over an earlier plan to limit refugees to 15,000 – a figure set by former President Donald Trump.

"Today, I am revising the United States’ annual refugee admissions cap to 62,500 for this fiscal year," Biden said in a statement. "This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

Advocates welcomed the announcement but said Biden needed to move quickly to help refugees who have been in limbo.

"We are relieved that the Biden administration has, after a long and unnecessary delay, kept its promise to raise the refugee admissions cap for this year to 62,500," said Noah Gottschalk, Oxfam America’s global policy lead.

"This announcement means the United States can finally begin to rebuild the life-saving refugee resettlement program and welcome the tens of thousands of people who have been left stranded by four years of the Trump administration's xenophobic policies and three months of the Biden administration's inaction," he said.

But even as Biden acceded to demands to welcome more refugees, the president said the U.S. was unlikely to meet the higher goal. The White House has blamed the Trump administration for dismantling the system to process refugees, draining it of staff and funding.

"The sad truth is that we will not achieve 62,500 admissions this year," Biden said.

"We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years. It will take some time, but that work is already underway."

Biden said the new admissions cap will "reinforce efforts" to further expand refugee admissions, and reiterated his goal of admitting 125,000 refugees in the next fiscal year.

Monday's statement represented the latest zig-zag from the White House on a key campaign promise to lift the refugee cap to 125,000.

It comes as the administration struggles to manage an influx of migrants showing up at the U.S. southern border. Although the refugee resettlement program is separate from border issues, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in April the spike in immigration was a factor in Biden's initial move to limit refugees to 15,000.

The April 16 decision led to a fierce blowback from within Biden's own party.

Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., called it "shameful" for Biden to keep the Trump-era cap.

"As a refugee, I know finding a home is a matter of life or death for children around the world," she tweeted at the time.

The White House quickly backpedaled, with Psaki issuing a new statement within hours saying the president would consult with his advisers to determine how many refugees could realistically be admitted through Oct. 1, the end of the fiscal year.

Monday's announcement actually puts Biden back where he started. In February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress the administration planned to allow 62,500 refugees to resettle, saying the move was "justified by grave humanitarian concerns."

Biden's wavering on refugees comes as the world faces an unprecedented crisis. There were more than 25 million refugees across the globe as of mid-2020, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

    Biden Raises on Refugee Admissions After Outrage

Chip SomodevillaThe Biden administration will more than quadruple the cap on refugee admissions into the United States this fiscal year, President Joe Biden announced on Monday, after weeks of harsh criticism from human-rights advocates and Democratic allies for his decision to keep the cap at a record low."Today, I am revising the United States' annual refugee admissions cap to 62,500 for this fiscal year," Biden said in a statement, adding that the administration's goal is to raise the cap to 125,000 refugee admissions in the next fiscal year. The previous cap, implemented under the Trump administration, was at a mere 15,000 admissions."It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin," Biden said. "We are going to rebuild what has been broken and push hard to complete the rigorous screening process for those refugees already in the pipeline for admission."The about-face comes after blistering attacks from Biden's allies on Capitol Hill and in immigrant-rights circles following his announcement last month that he would maintain the Trump-era cap on refugees. Biden had initially promised to raise the cap for Fiscal Year 2021 to 62,500—the number announced on Monday—before backtracking, citing a now-waning rush of underage asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border.That decision infuriated refugee advocates, who noted at the time that the system for refugee admissions and asylum admissions are completely separate. (Refugees apply for safe haven from war, famine or government persecution while abroad, and undergo intense background checks before they are granted admission into the United States, while those seeking asylum can only do so when inside the United States, typically at a port of entry.)The Biden administration at the time blamed much of the outrage on the media, which did little to persuade supporters of undoing the Trump administration's hostile legacy on immigration."Failing to issue a new determination undermines your declared purpose to reverse your predecessor's refugee policies," Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote in a letter at the time. "As we face the largest global refugee crisis in history, with 29.6 million refugees worldwide, resettlement serves as a critical tool in providing protection to those fleeing persecution because of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion."News of Biden's reversal was greeted positively by advocates for refugee reform."President Biden has reaffirmed what so many Americans have long known—refugees are welcome here and are a blessing to our communities," said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a faith-based nonprofit that supports refugees once inside the United States. "The new admissions ceiling reflects our core values as a welcoming nation, and finally aligns public policy with the unprecedented global need of millions forced from their home by violence, war, and persecution."Biden did, however, include a caveat in his announcement, noting "the sad truth" that the cap on refugee admissions is not a requirement—and the number of refugees admitted into the United States this fiscal year will likely fall far short of 62,500."We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years," Biden said. "It will take some time, but that work is already underway."

