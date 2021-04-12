Biden says it 'remains to be determined' if fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota was accidental

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with labor leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington Evan Vucci/AP

  • President Joe Biden said it "remains to be determined" if the shooting of Daunte Wright was accidental or not.

  • Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot during a routine traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

In his first remarks about the police killing of a 20-year old Black man, Daunte Wright, President Joe Biden said that "it remains to be determined," whether the shooting was accidental or not.

Biden added that he viewed "fairly graphic" body camera footage of Wright's death, where an officer shot him during a routine traffic stop.

The cop mistakenly drew their gun instead of a Taser, according to Minnesota police. The officer is on administrative leave while authorities investigate the deadly shooting.

Biden said would review additional details before calling the Wright family, saying the family was in his prayers.

"We do know that the anger pain and trauma amidst the Black community is real," said Biden. He added: "There is absolutely no justification for looting, no justification for violence."

