Biden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hosts an event marking the anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but it "remains to be seen" if that will be part of a $3.5 trillion budget measure.

"There must be a pathway to citizenship," Biden told reporters as he returned to the White House after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dreamers are immigrants brought to the United States as children who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Democrats hope to provide legal status to some immigrants in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure they plan to pass with a simple majority, but details have not been released.

Asked if the reconciliation measure needed to include the pathway to citizenship, Biden said that "remains to be seen."

Senate Democratic leaders this month told other members the budget measure would open the door to legislation on climate measures, social spending, and extension of a child tax credit.

However, it remains unclear if the Senate parliamentarian, who decides which provisions may be included in a budget package, will approve inclusion of an immigration measure.

The DACA program, created by former President Barack Obama while Biden was vice president, faces new legal challenges.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen this month sided with a group of states suing to end the program, arguing that it was illegally created by Obama in 2012.

Biden last week vowed to preserve the DACA program and urged Congress to provide a path to citizenship.

DACA protects recipients from deportation, grants them work authorization and access to driver's licenses, and in some cases better access to financial aid for education. It does not provide a path to citizenship. People protected under DACA primarily are young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and countries in Central and South America.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Cornwell; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner would support 'small carve-out' on filibuster to pass voting-rights legislation

    "If we have to do a small carve out on filibuster for voting rights - that is the only area where I'd allow that kind of reform," Warner said.

  • Immigrant essential workers rally in Manhattan for citizenship

    The rally was part of a nationwide day of action to demand a pathway to citizenship be included in the infrastructure package.

  • 'This is in Lathrop's hands': Sheriff's police services may end February 2022

    The City of Lathrop and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have been expecting to end their police contract as the city prepares to open its new police department in 2022. The sheriff's office had been providing policing services for three decades. However, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said the city stopped paying for a part of their contract in 2019, and owes the sheriff's office at least $1.65 million. See more in the video above.

  • Fox News backs Covid vaccination – a pity no one told Tucker Carlson

    The rightwing channel has urged viewers to get the vaccine but some opinion hosts see stoking scepticism as a ratings winner People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters When Fox News launched a public service announcement urging people to get the Covid-19 vaccine this week, it was hailed in some quarters as a virtuous move. What the network might not have expected was for the message to be almost immedi

  • US women's eight seeks fourth consecutive Olympic gold in Tokyo with young team

    After a rare disappointment at 2019 world, the U.S. women's eight has added some new rowers and extra motivation for the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Maine police seize cocaine disguised as cake

    With apologies to Marie Antoinette, let them ... snort cake?

  • Here’s What Eric Adams and NYC’s New Black Leaders Need to Do

    Andrew Lichtenstein/GettyBy November, Black politicians will hold an unprecedented number of offices in New York City. And the likelihood of Democratic nominee Eric Adams becoming the city’s 110th mayor, and second Black mayor, will add a critical executive seat to the mix of legislative, judicial, and party positions.Yet, there are questions about how this “new Black political class” will use its power. Can individual electoral achievements be translated into a broader agenda of community devel

  • Police face league tables to rate performance in tackling crime

    Police face league tables that will rate their performance in bringing criminals to justice under plans to be signalled this week. Boris Johnson will set out a Beating Crime plan that is expected to propose "score cards" that could rate how quickly criminals are brought to justice, the proportion of people charged and how victims are treated. The plan for "score cards" has already been laid out for rape and sexual offences, where ministers aim to increase charging rates from the current record l

  • Putin says Russian navy can carry out 'unpreventable strike' if needed

    The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an "unpreventable strike" if needed, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, weeks after a UK warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula. "We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it," Putin said speaking at a navy day parade in St Petersburg. Putin's words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.

  • Cuban Americans dissatisfied by Biden sanctions announcement

    After weeks of calls for President Joe Biden to respond forcefully to a violent crackdown on ordinary Cubans by the country's regime, he issued new sanctions. But many Democrats and Republicans in the Cuban American community say more is needed.

  • Warner: Infrastructure bill text will be ready Monday

    Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) on Sunday said that he believes the legislative text of the bipartisan "hard" infrastructure package will be ready on Monday, after it failed to advance during the first vote on the Senate floor last week.Why it matters: Senate Republicans came together to oppose proceeding on the measure before it was written. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had said the pro

  • WSJ Opinion: The Left's Failed Attempt to make Stephen Breyer Retire

    The senior liberal now has status he may wish to use for years. Photo: Reuters

  • Nearly two-thirds of women in U.K. military endure bullying and sexual abuse, report finds

    Almost two-thirds of women in the U.K. military have experienced bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination during their careers, according to a parliamentary report released on Sunday. The big picture: The U.K. defense subcommittee shared its findings after conducting interviews with roughly 4,200 women, amounting to nine percent of the regular female military population. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of those women who were interviewed for the r

  • WSJ Opinion: Pelosi Blows Up Her Capitol Select Committee

    Yes, what she did was unprecedented. Photo: AP

  • Health Officials Now Think Some Americans May Need Booster Vaccines

    The Biden administration is considering booster shots for the elderly and immunocompromised

  • Should Texas Legislature OK conference realignment? Some lawmakers think so

    The proposed legislation come as speculation circulates that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma looking to make the jump from the Big 12 Conference.

  • ‘They broke our dreams’: Kansas Citians rally following judge’s decision to end DACA

    “I didn’t break my father’s heart,” one speaker said. “This government, this system broke his heart.”

  • Liz Cheney's role on Jan. 6 committee grows after GOP pulls participation

    Democrats working with the Wyoming representative have high praise for her work as the committee’s lone Republican.

  • ‘The air is toxic’: how an idyllic California lake became a nightmare

    The shrinking Salton Sea was once a tourist destination. Now it’s home to dangerous algal blooms, endless dust and noxious air The view from the original shoreline of the Salton Sea in Salton City, California. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian Just to be safe, Noemí Vázquez keeps inhalers in almost every room of her house. She stashes them in her kitchen cupboard, a couple in her purse, one in the bathroom, and, of course, by her bedside. And then there’s the large, black Puma knapsack where s

  • Arizona secretary of state tells Trump to "accept" his election loss ahead of Phoenix rally

    Ahead of Donald Trump's visit to Phoenix on Saturday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs urged the former president to "accept" his loss in last year's election and "move on." Why it matters: Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was "rigged" and Republicans have urged ballot audits in places like Republican-dominated Maricopa County, despite official evidence showing otherwise.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she'