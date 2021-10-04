Biden says if Republicans don't 'get out of the way' so the debt ceiling can be raised, Americans could see their finances affected
Delivering remarks at the White House on Monday, President Biden said Republicans should allow Democrats in Congress to raise the debt ceiling before time runs out, later this month. Biden warned that Americans could start to see their retirement, savings and other finances affected days before the debt limit is reached if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.