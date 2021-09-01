Biden says restrictive Texas abortion law will ‘significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need’

WASHINGTON — President Biden said Wednesday that the newly implemented Texas law that restricts access to potentially lifesaving abortion procedures “blatantly violates the constitutional right” established under Roe v. Wade.

The law, which bans nearly all abortions in the state of Texas after six weeks of pregnancy, is the country’s most restrictive abortion law since the court’s ruling on Roe in the 1970s. The Texas law enables private citizens, as opposed to officials, to sue those involved in an abortion, including an individual who drives or transports a woman to her procedure.

The law, which prohibits doctors from conducting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, makes no exception for pregnancies that are a result of rape or incest.

The Supreme Court chose not to weigh in on a much-anticipated emergency appeal that would have stopped its implementation.

In his written statement, Biden did not mention the highest court’s decision not to take up the case, and instead chastised the overwhelmingly conservative Texas legislature’s legislation.

“The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes,” Biden said. “And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front-desk staff at a health care clinic or strangers with no connection to the individual.”

Lottie Shackelford, chair of the national arm of the Democratic Party’s women caucus, called the legislation “shameful.”

“Republicans in state legislatures across the country have engaged in a coordinated effort to dismantle Roe v. Wade and its 50 years of precedent. Without court intervention, this law will create a two-tier health care system for Texans because of Republicans’ desire to impose their extremist, unpopular, and dangerous political agenda on Americans,” Shackleford wrote in a statement released by the DNC.

Biden stressed that his administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade, a campaign trail promise he has been unable to deliver on through legislation in a politically gridlocked Congress. Any attempt by the White House to push an abortions rights bill through Capitol Hill would likely fail before it began.

“My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right,” Biden concluded.

