Biden says he will sign bill to codify abortion rights in January if Democrats have majorities in Congress

At a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday, President Biden urged voters to elect Democrats to the House and Senate in the midterm elections. Biden said if there are Democratic majorities in the two chambers, the first bill he would send to Congress would be one to codify the abortion rights that were in the landmark case Roe v. Wade. He promised that if it passes the House and Senate, he will sign that bill into law in January.

JOE BIDEN: The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that are putting jeopardy women's health and rights is for Congress to pass a law. And I've said before, the Court got "Roe" right nearly 50 years ago. And I believe Congress should codify "Roe" once and for all.

[APPLAUSE]

Right now, we're short a handful of votes. If you care about the right to choose, then you got to vote. That's why in these midterm elections, it's so critical to elect more Democratic senators to the United States Senate and more Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives.

And folks, if we do that, here's the promise I make to you and the American people. The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify "Roe v. Wade."

[APPLAUSE]

And when Congress passes it, I'll sign it in January, 50 years after "Roe" was first decided the law of the land. And together, we restore the right to choose for every woman in every state in America. So vote. You've got to get out the vote. We can do this if we vote.