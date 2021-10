NextShark

Massachusetts’ Republican officials reportedly spent thousands of dollars to support the campaign of a Boston City Council candidate who has repeatedly expressed anti-Asian sentiments on social media. Driving the news: Donnie Palmer, who ran in the Sept. 14 preliminary election, has made anti-Asian statements targeting Michelle Wu, a Taiwanese American councilor running to become Boston’s mayor. In a Facebook post on Aug. 29, Palmer asked, “ARE WE ABOUT TO ELECT A CHINESE CITIZEN TO CONTROL THE CITY OF BOSTON?” The post included side-by-side photos of Wu and Chinese President Xi Jinping.