Biden says some states should pause reopening

In remarks on Monday, President Biden pleaded with governors and local leaders to maintain and reinstate mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Responding to a question from a reporter, Biden said he believes some states should suspend their reopening efforts.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate. Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate, if you let it down. And business should require masks as well. The failure to take this virus seriously precisely what got us in this mess in the first place. Risk more cases, more desks-- deaths.

Look, as I do my part to accelerate the vaccine distribution of vaccinations, I need the American people to do their part as well. Mask up. Mask up. It's a patriotic duty. It's the only way we ever get back to normal. To cheer together in stadiums full of fans, to gather together on holidays again safely, go to graduations, weddings.

- Mr. President, do you believe that some states should pause their reopening efforts?

JOE BIDEN: Yes.

