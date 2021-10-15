Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan 6 probe should be prosecuted

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who are subpoenaed by a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol but refuse to testify.

"I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said when asked by reporters at the White House about those defying the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot.

Asked whether he believed the Justice Department should prosecute those defying subpoenas, Biden said, "I do, yes."

The committee said on Thursday it would convene a business meeting on Tuesday to vote on adopting a contempt report against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump. It said Bannon had refused to cooperate with its investigation.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)

    Nearly a year out of the White House, Donald Trump continues to circle the Republican Party, commanding attention and influence as he ponders another run for the presidency. Schiff, the Intelligence Committee chairman who rose to national prominence probing Russian election interference and leading the first Trump impeachment, says there's nothing less than democracy at stake with the former president's continued presence on the national political stage. As a key member of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Insurrection at the Capitol, the congressman whom Trump mercilessly mocks with derisive nicknames is turning his attention to Trump's role in that deadly riot.