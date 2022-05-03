Biden says was told that leaked Supreme Court opinion was a 'real draft'

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Alabama
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he had been told that a leaked decision indicating the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was a "real draft," and warned that a whole range of rights were at stake.

Biden told reporters the rationale in the leaked document was concerning, but said he was not prepared now to make a judgment on whether the filibuster should be overturned in order to codify Roe v. Wade.

"If this decision holds, it's really quite a radical decision," he said before leaving for a visit to Alabama.

"It goes far beyond the concern of whether or not there is a right to choose. It goes to other basic rights."

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Tim Ahmann, writing by Andrea Shalal)

