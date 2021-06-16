Biden says he told Putin consequences 'would be devastating for Russia' if Navalny dies

President Biden on Wednesday told reporters in his solo press conference after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he warned his counterpart that Russia would face "devastating" consequences if imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies or is killed.

Biden didn't specify what those consequences would be, and it was unclear if he pressed Putin on releasing Navalny during the meeting — his administration publicly opposes Navalny's jailing — but he did say "we'll continue to raise issues of fundamental human rights."

